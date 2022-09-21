HyperX announces limited edition Naruto: Shippuden peripherals

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on HyperX announces limited edition Naruto: Shippuden peripherals 1 Views

Today (19), the HyperXa brand specialized in gaming peripherals, announced a collaboration with the iconic Japanese work Naruto Shippuden, featuring a limited-edition line of four products receiving two different looks inspired by the famous protagonist and Itachi Uchiha. Check it out below:

Source: HyperX

With the news, the mechanic keyboard HyperX Alloy OriginsO HyperX Cloud Alpha headsetO HyperX Pulsefire Stem mouse it’s the HyperX Pulsefire Mat XL mousepad get two different versions, with touches of vibrant orange on one side and dark red on the other, the colors so characteristic of both characters.

“We are very excited to offer gamers the first collaboration between HyperX and an anime franchise, and with a design inspired by Naruto Shippuden. With the colors and elements of Naruto and Itachi, gamers can proudly display their love for the characters and anime,” said Jennifer Ishii, HyperX Gaming Mouse and Keyboard Category Manager.

The HyperX x Naruto: Shippuden collection goes on sale from this Wednesday, September 21, in the United States, but for the sadness of Brazilian anime fans, there is still no forecast for its release in the national territory.

So, what did you think? Did you like the Naruto or Itachi line more? Tell us on social media voxel!

Tags

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

NASA records the noise of an asteroid colliding with Mars for the first time; listen up

The InSight Mars Lander probe, on Mars since 2018, managed to capture the sound of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved