HyperX announces limited edition Naruto: Shippuden peripherals

Today (19), the HyperXa brand specialized in gaming peripherals, announced a collaboration with the iconic Japanese work Naruto Shippuden, featuring a limited-edition line of four products receiving two different looks inspired by the famous protagonist and Itachi Uchiha. Check it out below:

Source: HyperX

With the news, the mechanic keyboard HyperX Alloy OriginsO HyperX Cloud Alpha headsetO HyperX Pulsefire Stem mouse it’s the HyperX Pulsefire Mat XL mousepad get two different versions, with touches of vibrant orange on one side and dark red on the other, the colors so characteristic of both characters.

“We are very excited to offer gamers the first collaboration between HyperX and an anime franchise, and with a design inspired by Naruto Shippuden. With the colors and elements of Naruto and Itachi, gamers can proudly display their love for the characters and anime,” said Jennifer Ishii, HyperX Gaming Mouse and Keyboard Category Manager.

The HyperX x Naruto: Shippuden collection goes on sale from this Wednesday, September 21, in the United States, but for the sadness of Brazilian anime fans, there is still no forecast for its release in the national territory.

