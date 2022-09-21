‘I became a crybaby father’, says Eliezer after Viih Tube pregnancy announcement

After Viih Tube announced that he is expecting Elizer’s child in a video published this Tuesday, the former BBB commented in an Instagram post that they are “too happy ❤️” and, on his Instagram page, said that before writing the caption , was already crying.

“And it was from that moment (in the video) that I became a crybaby FATHER…” he added, describing himself as “a melting butter!”

“YES! Viih is pregnant and I’m the happiest guy in the world”, he said.

“Actually, it was from that moment that a lot changed. I felt so much that it’s impossible to put into words, I just know that, from that moment, I wake up, look in the mirror and say ‘My God, I’m going to be a father’ I look at Viih and think ‘My God, she’s the woman in my life, mother of my son or daughter’ I look at my living room and imagine a little being running and breaking everything’ I look at a family on the street and I see mine. many and many times the purpose of BBB in my life and I didn’t have an answer… maybe this is what I’m going to say no one understands but I do, now I feel why. God doesn’t do anything without a purpose. That’s it… I will be Daddy, Viih will be the most pampered and loved mom in this world and you will all be uncle ❤️

Ps.: I’m breaking down crying right now “, completed Eliezer.

Viih Tube said that he was waiting to receive a confirmation from the doctor to reveal the information to the public and explained that he acted in this way because he was anemic.

“When I found out that I was fine and that the baby was fine, we thought why not tell us? We can’t, we are two mouths of a bag”, she said.

The couple recently got married in the Rock in Rio chapel. In the program “Altas hora”, the ex-BBB also joked that they would have to remarry in Las Vegas, to make the marriage official. Viih Tube participated in the 2021 edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, while Eliezer was on “BBB 22”, the last to be shown on Globo. Both were among the Top 10 of the program. The two met after the brother left the house and started dating.

