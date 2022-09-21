‘I didn’t have a case, but I crossed a threshold’

Adam Levine used Instagram to comment on the accusation of treason that came to light this Monday, 19, after the model Sumner Stroh claim that she had an affair for about a year with the singer.

In a video published on TikTokshe even claimed that the lead singer of maroon 5 contacted her again to let her know that he was considering naming his child, if a boy, after her.

On Tuesday, 20, Levine shared a statement denying the affair, but admitting that he “crossed a line” and that he was wrong to flirt with women other than his wife, the model. Behati Prinsloo. Married since 2014, they have two daughters and are expecting their third baby.

“A lot has been said about me right now and I want to clarify. I used bad judgment in talking to anyone other than my wife in any form of flirtation. I did not have an affair, however, I crossed a line during a period in my life that I regret,” she wrote.

Then the singer said he talked to his family about it: “At times, it was inappropriate. I’ve dealt with it and I’m taking the necessary steps to fix it with my family.”

Levine stated that his wife and family “are all I care about in this world” and that “having been so innocent and stupid as to risk the only thing that really matters” was the biggest mistake he could make.

“I will never do this again. I will take full responsibility. We’ll get through this. And we will get through this together,” she concluded.

Continues after advertising

Adam Levine published a statement about the accusation of betrayal on social media. Photograph: Instagram/@adamlevine

Talks about Levine’s possible betrayal began on Monday, the 19th, after American model Sumner Stroh published a video in which she alleges that she lived an affair with the singer for about a year. According to her, the musician contacted her again to let her know that he was considering naming her son, if it was a boy, Sumner.

“Basically, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a fashion model. Victoria’s Secret. At the time, I was young and innocent. Honestly, I felt used. I wasn’t ‘in the scene’ like I am now, so I was easily manipulated,” he says in the video.

She then shows what would be a screenshot of a conversation between her and Levine. “Adam and I had been seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him for a few months, that’s how he came back into my life.”

Then the model displays a message, supposedly from the singer, in which he says, “Okay, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name him Sumner. Would you be ok with that? I’m really serious.” According to the print shown in the video, the message would have been sent on June 1st.

“I was completely manipulated. I would deal with it privately, I never wanted to go public, because obviously I know the implications that come with that.” “I had irresponsibly sent some screenshots to some friends I thought I trusted and one of them tried to sell them to a tabloid. So here I am.”