“I put my daughter to sleep happy and healthy, but she never woke up the same again”, says mother – Revista Crescer

Sofia Lyons-O’Sullivan was a happy, healthy baby. At 1 year and 3 months, she loved to watch moana and laugh at the jokes of her brother, Leo, 7 years old. But one day, all of a sudden, everything changed for her family, when she simply closed her eyes and became unconscious, because of a serious and very rare brain disease. Between the moment she blacked out at home and the day she was declared dead, only six days passed, which were terrifying for the family. Her mother, Tara Lyons, 37, told the story in an interview with The Sun.

Little Sofia went to sleep well and never woke up the same, according to her mother (Photo: Reproduction / The Sun)

“Sofia went to bed a happy, healthy baby on the night of Monday, April 6, 2020, and by Tuesday afternoon, she was unconscious. I could never see her beautiful blue eyes again.” mother, with sadness. “I entered the hospital with my 1-year-old daughter and left with a box of memories,” he added.

Tara recalled that, except for gestational diabetes, which was identified and under control, the pregnancy went well. Sofia was born healthy and developed well, reaching developmental milestones on time and gaining weight appropriately. “She was crawling, walking, saying a few words and she had never been to the hospital,” her mother said. “She was a big fan of Moana. She would sit around and watch the entire movie, scowling at the bad characters and smiling at the good ones,” she said.

Despite the periods of lockdown decreed in the UK from March 2020, the family lived memorable days. According to Tara, she, her husband Daniel O’Sullivan and their children Leo and Sofia had just moved into a bigger house in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England and were spending more time together. Sofia had her own room, with mountains painted on the walls. But within a few days, life took a dramatic turn.

“On the 6th of April, Sofia was fine, but her nose was a little stuffy. We thought she had some teeth coming in”, reports Tara, who put her to bed, calmly. “She slept very well and in the morning , looked good. However, when Daniel went to pick her up for breakfast, she didn’t want her toast. When he handed her to me, her head just fell forward. She had no strength and eyes were not opening,” says her mother.

They took her to the hospital. At one point, Tara remembers looking at her daughter and thinking she had seen her last breath. “I started screaming,” she says. The situation was serious and the girl urgently needed to be transferred to another hospital in London, where she underwent a battery of tests. “They kept asking me if she had ever had seizures, speech problems or eye problems, but she didn’t have anything – they were very shocked,” she explains.

After a day of hospitalization, specialists discovered that she suffered from a rare brain disease called Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) – an abnormal connection between arteries and veins, which disrupts the normal circulation of blood. The doctors explained that the situation was serious and, for Tara, everything seemed “one big blur”. She says the daughter appeared to be pain-free and had no seizures. It didn’t look like it, but the situation was rapidly deteriorating. “When they did the CT scan, they had to shave her hair a little bit and I thought, ‘this is her first haircut,’” her mother recalls.

Doctors did more tests and made some attempts to help the little girl survive, such as relieving pressure on her brain. The organ, however, had already suffered much damage. The baby had bleeding and an aneurysm. “There was so much information to digest, especially the fact that she just learned that her daughter is not going to make it out alive,” Tara explained. Six days after she was rushed to the hospital, the girl’s life support machine was turned off. .

“They took us into the living room and gave us a box of things so we could make clay footprints, handprints and take pictures,” Tara said. “Then we sat down and that was the signal to hug Sofia. When we were ready, it would be time. All I could hear as I held Sofia was Let it Go from Frozen in the background and I’m not sure but I looked at Dan and we knew it was time. It broke my heart,” recalls the mother painfully. The couple then had to explain to Leo that he would never see his sister again.

Now, Tara and Daniel want to raise awareness of Sofia’s illness. Tara, who works at a British book publisher, was able to bring together short stories from 23 authors to create a book. Proceeds from the sale will go to a charity focused on the disease called The Butterfly AVM Charity and another NGO called Great Ormond Street.

“Brain AVMs are not widely known and if I can help raise awareness as well as money for two amazing charities it would mean the world to me. I just want Sofia to be remembered as my beautiful girl who loves Moana “, she added.

Arteriovenous malformation (AVM): what is it?

Arteriovenous malformation is an abnormality of the vascular system, defined by a complex of arteries and veins of different sizes, which occurs during the baby’s development in the belly. The problem is congenital, but in most cases it appears between the ages of 20 and 40. The most common symptoms are hemorrhage, seizure and chronic headache. The diagnosis is made by CT or MRI and, in some cases, it is possible to treat the problem with neurosurgery or neurointervention.

Sources: Carlos Eduardo Baccin and Thiago Giansante Abud, neuroradiologists at Hospital Albert Einstein (SP).

