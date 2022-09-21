“I talked to one of the representatives”; Behind the scenes of Bidu at Corinthians are exposed and rivals enter the game

O Corinthians is interested in hiring Matheus Bidu for the next season. Timão sees a great market opportunity in the player, since the cruise shall not exercise its purchase right stipulated at 1 million euros. Recently, Nicola reported on the alvinegro interest.

“The information was released by Thiago Fernandes and realizes that Corinthians intends to cover Cruzeiro’s offer. In the loan negotiation between Guarani and Cruzeiro, it was agreed that the purchase could be made for 1 million euros referring to 60% of economic rights. Timão would be considering covering this offer to stay with Bidu”, he said.

This Tuesday (20), the journalist revealed that he talked to one of the player’s representatives and heard that in addition to Timão, two other rivals are eyeing the signing of the side: Santos and Palmeiras. The only one that has not yet sought further information was São Paulo.

“I talked to one of Bidu’s representatives and heard that three big clubs in São Paulo intend to hire Bidu: Palmeiras, Corinthians and Santos. The only one that has not yet sought information about the athlete was São Paulo. The others are monitoring,” said Nicola.