Ibovespa resists negative pressure from the outside and signs new high; dollar and interest rates fall again

The Ibovespa managed to maintain the gains from yesterday’s session. After spending most of the day hovering around stability, it ended the session higher. The Stock Exchange took off from the indexes in the United States, with cautious investors expecting another interest rate hike. Negative pressure from abroad was felt, but strong index stocks such as Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4;BBDC3) ensured another positive close.

The prospects for Brazilian inflation improved and helped the Ibovespa to take off abroad. “Before, we did not expect there to be three months of negative inflation, but as Petrobras is lowering fuel prices, this is now the base scenario”, says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

Fábio Guarda, partner and manager of Galapagos Capital, believes that the presidential race is giving investors more security, 12 days before the election. “In my reading, the two candidacies are moving towards a more conservative center, moving away from their extremes”, he says.

Overseas missed out on domestic news today, but left its mark on blue chips such as Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) – both companies had losses in today’s session. The day was negative for the commoditieswith the perception that the monetary cycle in the United States can increase the chances of a recession.

The Ibovespa closed up 62%, at 112,516 points. The volume traded today was R$26.5 billion.

Abroad, the dollar rose again against the euro, the pound sterling and the yen, but here in Brazil it had another low day. The commercial dollar closed down by 0.25% to R$5.152 in purchases and R$5.153 in sales.

Future interest rates also did not find the strength to rise today, with the improvement in the outlook for inflation. “Here in Brazil, I think the market is much more optimistic – [o Copom] interest rates should not rise and should practically confirm the end of the bullish cycle”, said Komura, from Ouro Preto.

The DIF25 and DIF27 were indented one basis point, in the after hours, at 11.91% and 11.56%, respectively. DIF29 was down two basis points to 11.66%.

Stocks in New York moved away from the lows of the day, but still closed lower: the Dow Jones fell 1.01%, to 30,707 points; the S&P 500 fell 1.12% to 3,856 points; Nasdaq was down 0.95% at 11,425 points.

“It was another movement to reduce risk exposure before the decision of the American Central Bank, which will dictate the direction of investments from now on”, says Heitor Martins, specialist in variable income at Nexgen Capital.

On CME Group’s rate monitor, 84% of bets point to a rise of 75 basis points and 16% to a rise of 1 percentage point.

