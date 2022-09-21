If Fed uses this card, market can expect a bloody Super Wednesday – Money Times

You New York stock indices closed this Tuesday (20) in the red, with investors taking more defensive positions in the day before the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

At the close of trading, the Dow Jones fell 1.01%, the S&P 500 lost 1.13% and Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The Wild Card in Jerome Powell’s Hand

Most investors are expecting a further 0.75 percentage point increase in the US interest rate. However, since the August CPI indicated rising prices, a red light has been turned on on the Wall Street panel: persistent inflation may demand more energetic action from the US central bank.

In practice, and as 20% of Fed funds investors perceived, a more aggressive (hawkish) position would be expressed through a 1 percentage point increase in the interest rate.

In this possible scenario, the Fed would confirm conducting the most robust tightening since the early 1980s, compromising the notion of a “soft landing” for the US economy.

The most aggressive instance of the Fed this Wednesday does not diverge from the pool of Powell speeches and voting leaders since the end of the symposium in Jackson Hole. On several public occasions, the Fed chairman reaffirmed that the conduct of monetary tightening also responds to the need to strengthen the institution’s commitment and credibility to the task assigned to it.

More alarm bells ringing over inflation

The expressive setback of the Dow Jones in the trading session of the day is linked to the 13% drop in the shares of the Ford (F). The automaker had informed that the costs related to the inflation would be $1 billion higher in the current quarter than expected, and that parts shortages have delayed deliveries.

Ford’s grim message comes just two days after FedEx, also listed on the Dow, announced the suspension of its 2022 financial forecasts.

