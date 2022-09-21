if Lula wins, there will be a review of the agricultural tax and the stock market will rise – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

“Don’t mess with the sacred cows: the Manaus free zone and agribusiness,” he said.

The manager and partner of Verde Asset, Luis Stuhlberger, said he believed “piously” that if the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wins the October election, there will be a review of taxes in agribusiness. “Don’t mess with the sacred cows: the Manaus free zone and agribusiness”, quoted the executive. He also said that he believed that the stock market should react on the rise with a victory for Lula. “The issue is over time,” he pointed out.

It is not an easy task, he added about the changes, citing that it would take a government with great national credibility in its first year, “and even so it is complex”. In the case of agribusiness, “I firmly believe that it will be done if former President Lula wins the election”.

Stuhlberger also said that there should be pressure in the next government to recompose the minimum wage and the remuneration of civil servants, especially as purchasing power has decreased. In 2016, the minimum wage bought 1.6 basic food baskets, while this proportion is now 1.10.

“I can’t even explain how the price of the basic food basket rises so much and it will be a big problem for Lula if he wins the election,” he said. Lula’s dilemma will be to deal with the increase in spending without detracting from fiscal credibility, he amended. “What does he want out of life? Is he a person who is an angry left? He wants to go down in history as a statesman. We will know, if he wins the election, in 40 days,” he commented.

For one of the most renowned portfolio managers in the country, the problem on the left is that it believes that the State has to be the inductor of growth. “This will be the most difficult governance dilemma, because now that Congress has assumed power that its leader has never had, it will not want to lose power,” he predicted.

In more general comments on global challenges, Stuhlberger said the world has lived through three Black Swans at the same time, citing Covid-19, the War in Ukraine and inflation in the Northern Hemisphere.

The manager also said that, although the market comments that the equilibrium real interest rate is between 2% and 3%, in his opinion it is closer to 4%, as explained in this report.

