I’m afraid Lula won’t be elected

Julia Dalavia, Guta from “Pantanal”, sees many similarities with her prime-time character, from her preference for more comfortable fashion – she’s also a fan of tank tops – to more empowered and political thoughts and speech.

In conversation with this column of splash During a fashion event in Rio, the actress declared that she considers herself quite a feminist and took a political stand, justifying her vote for Lula (PT) in the upcoming elections.

“I am a person of the left and I think it is important to say this, to take a stand. I vote for Lula because I believe that we are at an important and decisive moment for our country. We are about to experience a great positive change”, he says.

Julia continues: “I am afraid, yes, that Lula will not be elected. We cannot continue with this stagnation, and I say that, especially in the cultural area, we are very harmed.”

When talking about feminism, the actress explains: “There are days I want to scream and put myself in a more incisive way, but there are other days when I’m not in the mood to say anything, and that’s okay too.”

‘I used to be more incisive’

In the novel, Guta is quite provocative and raises many questions, especially with her father, Tenório, played by Murilo Benício. Offscreen, Julia says she admires the character’s attitude and strength.

“I was also very incisive, but I learned to dialogue. The way you speak is important, and how you are heard. Care must be taken so that communication happens. Today I can be heard more by my family and friends”, she says. .

Julia Dalavia Image: Reproduction Instagram @juliadalavia

‘I’m a fan of tank tops’

In the remake of “Pantanal”, Julia Dalavia’s character earned the nickname “Guta regatinha” on social media. The piece is part of the young woman’s daily life, and is also present in the actress’s closet.

“My relationship with fashion is about comfort. I used to be a hippie, kind of rocker, and today I find myself in a more basic style. Like a white tank top, really. Guta still has a kind of rocker attitude, but I’m going for the classic” , account.

In the final stretch of the plot, Julia evaluates the character:

“It was a delight to play Guta. She says a lot of things that are close to us. She is not a perfect character. She has speeches that she cannot follow in line with them, but I think she is very close to the modern woman.”