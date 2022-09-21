In a conversation with João Gordo, Casagrande explains why there are no “right-wing rockers”

Former football player and presenter Walter Casagrande recently explained why he defends the theory that there is no such thing as a “right-wing rocker”.

in conversation with fat johnlead singer of Basement ratsand with the presenter Philip Solari on the podcast Solari Systemthey discussed the behavior change of some rock artists as they get older.

João Gordo asked a question about “rockers reacts”, saying:

Why does old rocker have to turn back? I do not understand this. The guy was a normal metalhead, out of nowhere he turns into a reaction. Rock only exists because the US banned blacks from playing drums. During a revolution in the US, slaves began to communicate by drum. Blacks were forbidden to play, so they had to express themselves in another way. The people would pick cotton by singing gospel music. It was a racist action against slaves.

Casagrande went straight and declared right away:

Because he wasn’t a rocker in the first place. I have this thesis there. There are people who criticize me, but others attack the staff.

You can check out the full conversation between Walter Casagrande, João Gordo and Felipe Solari in the video below.

Casagrande, João Gordo and the “rockers reacts”

At the beginning of this month, it is worth remembering, João Gordo indirectly pointed out in a post that Digãoleader of Raimundos, would be a “rocker reacts” after the musician criticized those who are supporting former president Lula. We tell you more details here.

