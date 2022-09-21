In a reunion after semi-final in the Brazilian Women’s Championship, Corinthians and Palmeiras make a derby at Paulista | female paulista

Less than two weeks after the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, the rivalry between Corinthians and Palmeiras returns to the field this Wednesday, when the teams face each other from 19:00 for the sixth round of the Paulista Championship, at the Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium, in Mogi das crosses.

The ge follows in Real Time. CLICK HERE to follow!

1 of 2 Palmeiras x Corinthians; Brazilian Women’s Semifinal — Photo: Staff Images / CBF Palmeiras x Corinthians; Brazilian Women’s Semifinal — Photo: Staff Images / CBF

This is a direct confrontation by the state’s G-4. The “Palestrinas” are in fourth place, with 10 points, while the “Brabas” appear just below, with nine.

Timão arrives with an advantage in the history of the confrontation. The alvinegro has only lost one of the 12 games since the reactivation of the sport at Palmeiras, in 2019. The 2-0 defeat took place in the first phase of this year’s Brazilian.

+ Women’s Libertadores 2022: check out the paths of Corinthians and Palmeiras

+ CLICK HERE and see the table of Paulista Feminino

For the Brazilian semifinal, Corinthians won both matches: 2-1 at Neo Química Arena and 4-0 at Allianz Parque. As they play on Saturday for the national title, the “Brabas” can enter an alternative team in the derby, as Arthur Elias did on other occasions.

The big decision is scheduled for Saturday 14th, at Neo Química, against Internacional. More than 33,000 tickets have already been sold. With a 1-1 draw at Beira-Rio, whoever wins in normal time will be champion. In case of new equality, the definition goes to penalties.

Best moments: Palmeiras 0 x 4 Corinthians for the 2nd game of the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras tries to turn around. Won the last commitment with São José by 4 to 1, but still tries to get around the controversy that marked the elimination in the Brazilian.

Defenders Agustina and Thais, with constant calls-up for the Argentine and Brazilian teams, respectively, were cut from the list of related for the decisive game with Corinthians at Allianz Parque.

2 of 2 Defenders Agustina and Thaís, Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Defenders Agustina and Thais, Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

The information found by reporter Felipe Brisola, during the broadcast of sportv, was that Agustina would have been removed due to a disciplinary issue involving the captain’s belt and that Thais refused to play in the classic in solidarity with her colleague.

They gave their versions of the facts last Friday, in publications on social networks.. Agustina claimed that he never had any conversation about the armband, while Thais denied having refused to play and stated that he had already asked to leave the club even before the match.