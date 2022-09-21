In electoral propaganda, Mario Frias exposes another bizarreness of Anitta (see video)

In his electoral propaganda, Mário Frias, former special secretary of Culture and candidate for federal deputy, criticizes Anitta and exposes the singer asking Lula to legalize marijuana.

Anitta is the ultimate example of the cultural by-product that the left has fed our youth over the last few decades.

I know that maybe it’s difficult for a young person from a community or a girl from the periphery to understand, but all the millions accumulated by Anitta don’t make her happier than the teenager from the Rio de Janeiro suburb of ‘Honório Gurgel’.

Anitta has not studied, has no children, is despised by the neighbors of the condominium where she lives (or used to live) in Barra da Tijuca. Her money allows her to have dozens of escorts, but none of her numerous partners are known to have actually fallen in love with her.

Perhaps that is why the image of the Bolsonaro family bothers her so much. Michelle Bolsonaro will never have the millions of dollars that Anitta has, on the other hand, Anitta will never be respected by millions as she is the first lady.

Paulo Francis, I believe that the last journalist who wrote for Folha (then only militants came) once said:

“Money alone does not bring happiness because it is not a childhood wish.”

Check out Mario Frias’ advertisement: