In Rio, Freixo shortens distance from Castro, points out Ipec







Candidates for the government of Rio de Janeiro participate in debate Photo: Montage/Earth

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) remains in the lead in the dispute for the Government of Rio de Janeiro, but sees Marcelo Freixo (PSB) pull over, according to a survey by IPEC, released this Tuesday, 20.

With 37% of voting intentions, the candidate for reelection remained stable compared to the survey on September 6. Freixo, on the other hand, grew from 22% to 27%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, up or down.

Rodrigo Neves (PDT) and Cyro Garcia (PSTU) are technically tied, with 6% and 3%, respectively. Juliete Pantoja (UP), Wilson Witzel (PMB) and Paulo Ganime (Novo) appear with 2%. Eduardo Serra (PCB) has 1%, and the PCO candidate, Luiz Eugênio, did not score.

In the simulation of a second round between Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo, the governor would win with 45%, against 35% for the PSB candidate.

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 39 cities in Rio de Janeiro. With a confidence level of 95%, the research is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro under protocol No. RJ-04682/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol No. BR-05082/2022.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!