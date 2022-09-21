In video, Daniel Adjuto comments on CNN Brasil’s resignation: “I was taken by surprise”

Daniel Deputy, journalist, did not start the week well. Last Monday (19), the presenter of live CNN was fired from CNN Brazil few hours before going on air. According to Gabriel Vaquer, from TV newsthe professional had a heated fight with Marcela Rahalyour co-worker.

This Tuesday (20), after recovering from the scare, Daniel decided to record a video thanking the affectionate messages he received from fans, friends, co-workers and artists.

Advertising Could not load ad

“I was taken by surprise”

“It took me a while to show up, but obviously I had to come here to thank you for so much beautiful message, so much affection, so much love, so much professional recognition, so much personal too. Yeah, since yesterday, I was also taken by surprise, but I want to reassure you all, it’s okay, I’m at peace. I trust a lot in God’s plans for me and I’m sure that soon, we’ll meet again”he began.

“For now, we’ll see each other here on social media, we’ll talk like we always have, right? It’s always been that way in my career before CNN, so I’m staying here with you. I want to answer each one, it will take a little while, because there are a lot of messages, but I want to say that everything is ok, okay? reassure you”he concluded.

Some netizens reinforced the affection with welcoming messages for the journalist. “Be alright! @cnnbrasil let me down in the way he acted. Nothing new on the front. Brooch for @livecnnbrasil yesterday and today. Soured!!! Good winds. The news is already here”, “Wow, I will miss it a lot! I really like your work and your good energy, @daniel.adjuto I always followed you, assiduously in the newspapers. Congratulations on your professionalism and success in your personal and professional journey”fired.

READ MORE: Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa recalls frustration at being dropped from BBB21