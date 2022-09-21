iOS 16: 6 widgets to change the way you use your locked iPhone | Productivity

iOS 16, Apple’s new operating system, brought the possibility to place widgets on the iPhone’s lock screen. With the novelty, users can customize the lock screen with these different shortcuts and thus facilitate access to some features of the cell phone even when it is locked. Among the available options, in addition to the native iOS icons, there are apps like Motivation, Todoist and Flighty. Still, Google also announced that its applications will soon support the tool. Here are six widgets to put on your iPhone that can be very useful and/or make a difference in your day.

iOS 16: How to Put Widgets on New iPhone Lock Screen

iOS 16: Discover everything you can do on iPhone with Live Objects

1 of 7 iOS 16: see how to customize the iPhone Lock Screen with widgets — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo iOS 16: see how to customize the iPhone’s Lock Screen with widgets — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

📝 iPhone stuck on apple screen: how to solve? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

Weather widgets can be useful to check weather information quickly and conveniently, even when the screen is locked. With the new update, it is possible to add up to four interactive icons to the Lock Screen, which can bring information about temperature, weather conditions, rainfall level, UV index, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, quality of air and wind speed.

To choose between the options, press the lock screen for a few seconds and tap on “Personalize”. Then, swipe the screen until you find the “Weather” tab and drag to the side to check all available widgets. To add one of them to the lock screen, just click on the option.

2 of 7 Adding Weather app widgets to the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro Adding Weather app widgets to the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

The iOS 16 update also brought two new battery widget templates to customize the Lock Screen. The first displays a rectangle with the current percentage of charge. The second, a smaller square, with only a representation of the cell’s battery level.

To add one of them to the screen, tap and press the Lock screen for a few seconds, then go to “Custom”. Then, slide the screen and press on the “Batteries” tab. From there, just select one of the options.

3 of 7 iOS 16 made two new battery widgets available to the iPhone — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro iOS 16 made two new battery widgets available to the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Available for Android and iPhone phones, Motivation is an app for motivational phrases that also made widgets available for iOS 16. With it, you can add daily positive reminders to the Lock Screen as a form of incentive. To add the platform icon to the display, you must first download it. Then, just follow the customization step by step.

To do this, tap and press the Lock Screen for a few seconds, then “Personalize”. Then swipe down and tap on the “Motivation” tab. Finally, just select the widget. It will be available just below the clock icon.

4 of 7 Adding widgets from the Motivation app to the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Adding widgets from the Motivation app to the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Todoist is a popular planning app that can help you organize tasks. After the iOS 16 update, the platform also made available some widget formats to add to the Lock Screen, which can be useful, for example, to check appointments. Among the widget options, there are three, all rectangular in shape: one that gathers all the tasks of the day, another with information about upcoming tasks and a third with productivity statistics.

In addition to these, there are also two more square-shaped widgets – one with a quick command to add a new task to the list and another with the number of tasks completed in the day. To include one of the options on the Lock Screen, press the display for a few seconds and then tap “Custom”. Then, click on the “Todoist” tab, slide to the sides to check the available options and select the desired model.

5 of 7 Todoist made five different types of widgets available to the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Todoist made five different types of widgets available to the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Flighty is a very useful app for those who travel constantly. In the app, it is possible to find available flights and activate various alerts – such as in case of a delay in departure. The platform also provides some information about the destination, such as the weather forecast at the time of disembarkation. In addition, by swiping the screen down, it is also possible to check data about the airline and the aircraft that will fly.

With the iOS 16 update, the platform has also made widget templates available that can simplify queries for future trips. Both use a kind of stopwatch to inform the number of hours left until departure, for example. Also, when boarding, it is also possible to check flight status data.

To add widgets to the Lock Screen, long press the locked screen and press “Custom”. Then, go to the “Flighty” tab and select the desired widget option.

6 of 7 The Flighty app also supported iPhone widgets (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro The Flighty app also supported iPhone widgets (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

In addition to the above options, Google also guaranteed that it will provide widgets that can be used on the iPhone’s Lock Screen (iOS). Options are expected to include interactive icons for apps like Google Search, Chrome, Gmail and Maps, which are expected to be released by the tech giant within the next few weeks. Learn more about it by tapping here.

7 of 7 All apps from the search giant will receive widgets compatible with iOS 16. — Photo: Playback/Google All the search giant’s applications will receive widgets compatible with iOS 16. — Photo: Playback/Google

with information from TechCrunch

See too: iPhone 14: see seven facts about the Apple cell phone