Ipec for the Senate in RJ: Romário leads with 33% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Search ipec released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by TV Globo, reveals that Romário (PL) leads the voting intentions for the Senate with 33% of the voting intentions. In the last poll, he had 32%. This year, people from Rio de Janeiro elect only one senator.
Stimulated response of voting intentions for the Senate
- Romario (PL): 33% (32% in the previous IPEC, September 6th)
- Alessandro Molon (PSB): 11% (7% in previous poll)
- Clarissa (União Brasil): 10% (8% in the previous survey)
- Daniel Silveira (PTB): 7% (6% in the previous survey)
- Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 6% (7% in previous survey)
- André Ceciliano (PT): 6% (7% in the previous survey)
- Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Sued Haidar (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Antônio Hermano (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)
- Raul (UP): 0% (1% in previous survey)
- Hiran Roedel (PCB): 0% (0% in previous poll)
- Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)
- Blank/null: 10% (12% in previous survey)
- Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13% (16% in previous survey)
MORE ABOUT IPEC RESEARCH
Senator Romario (PSB-RJ) seeks reelection — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
The survey heard 1,504 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 39 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol No. RJ-04682/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-05082/2022.