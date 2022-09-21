Ipec for the Senate in RJ: Romário leads with 33% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Search ipec released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by TV Globo, reveals that Romário (PL) leads the voting intentions for the Senate with 33% of the voting intentions. In the last poll, he had 32%. This year, people from Rio de Janeiro elect only one senator.

Stimulated response of voting intentions for the Senate

  • Romario (PL): 33% (32% in the previous IPEC, September 6th)
  • Alessandro Molon (PSB): 11% (7% in previous poll)
  • Clarissa (União Brasil): 10% (8% in the previous survey)
  • Daniel Silveira (PTB): 7% (6% in the previous survey)
  • Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 6% (7% in previous survey)
  • André Ceciliano (PT): 6% (7% in the previous survey)
  • Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)
  • Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)
  • Sued Haidar (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)
  • Antônio Hermano (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)
  • Raul (UP): 0% (1% in previous survey)
  • Hiran Roedel (PCB): 0% (0% in previous poll)
  • Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)
  • Blank/null: 10% (12% in previous survey)
  • Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13% (16% in previous survey)

Senator Romario (PSB-RJ) seeks reelection — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 39 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol No. RJ-04682/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-05082/2022.

