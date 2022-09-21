Ipec: Haddad maintains victory over Tarcísio and Rodrigo in the 2nd round simulations in SP; scenario without PT indicates a technical tie | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by Globe, points to the victory of the candidate for the government of São Paulo by the PT, Fernando Haddad, in the two scenarios of simulation of the second round in which he is mentioned, against Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). In the third scenario, between Rodrigo and Tarcísio, the results point to a technical tie.