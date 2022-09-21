Ipec: Haddad maintains victory over Tarcísio and Rodrigo in the 2nd round simulations in SP; scenario without PT indicates a technical tie | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by Globe, points to the victory of the candidate for the government of São Paulo by the PT, Fernando Haddad, in the two scenarios of simulation of the second round in which he is mentioned, against Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). In the third scenario, between Rodrigo and Tarcísio, the results point to a technical tie.
The survey heard 2,000 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 84 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-05582/2022.
Scenario 1 – Haddad x Tarcísio; stimulated and single response, in %:
- Fernando Haddad (PT): 44% (43% in the previous survey, from 6 September)
- Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 34% (32% in previous survey)
- Blanks and Nulls: 14% (15% in the previous survey)
- Don’t know: 7% (10% in previous survey)
Scenario 2 – Haddad x Rodrigo; stimulated and single response, in %:
- Fernando Haddad (PT): 41% (42% in the previous survey, from 6 September)
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 33% (31% in the previous survey)
- Blanks and Nulls: 17% (17% in the previous survey)
- Don’t know: 8% (11% in previous survey)
Scenario 3 – Rodrigo x Tarcísio; stimulated and single response, in %:
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 33% (32% in the previous survey, from 6 September)
- Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 32% (31% in previous survey)
- Blanks and Nulls: 21% (22% in the previous survey)
- Don’t know: 15% (16% in previous survey)