Ipec in RJ: Castro maintains 37% and sees distance from Freixo fall, with 27% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Stimulated response of voting intentions in the 1st round

Claudio Castro (PL): 37% (37% in the previous Ipec, from 6 September)

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 27% (22% in the previous survey)

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 6% (7% in previous survey)

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3% (4% in previous survey)

Juliete Pantoja (UP): two% (2% in previous survey)

Wilson Witzel (PMB): two% (2% in previous survey)

Paulo Ganime (New): two% (2% in previous survey)

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 0% (0% in previous survey)

White/null/none: 11% (13% in previous survey)

Do not know: 9% (10% in previous survey)

Former governor Wilson Witzel, who was impeached last year, had his candidacy rejected by the Regional Electoral Court and is appealing in the Superior Electoral Court.

IPEC also calculated the percentage of valid votes, when mentions of blank, null and undecided votes are excluded, considering only the votes attributed to candidates. See the numbers:

Cláudio Castro (PL): 46%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 34%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 7%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 3%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 3%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 2%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): 1%

Cláudio Castro stands out among:

those who evaluate positively its management ( 76% , were 73%). The downward movement of mentions continues, as it reaches 30% among those who consider it regular (there were 31%) and 6% among those who evaluate it negatively (they were 4%);

its management ( , were 73%). The downward movement of mentions continues, as it reaches 30% among those who consider it regular (there were 31%) and 6% among those who evaluate it negatively (they were 4%); evangelicals (46%before it had 42%), when compared to Catholics (37% compared to the previous one with 38%).

The governor starts to stand out among voters:

what receive more than 5 salaries minimum ( 46% ), in comparison with those who have family income of up to 1 minimum wage ( 29% );

minimum ( ), in comparison with those who have ( ); interior residents (45%were 40%) compared to those residing in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro (34% compared to 35%).

Marcelo Freixo continues with the most expressive mentions among:

those who evaluate Cláudio Castro’s management as bad or very bad ( 50% , before they were 48%). And they decline as the perception about the administration improves, going to 30% among those who consider it as regular (there were 23%) and 9% among those who consider it excellent or good (there were 7%);

( , before they were 48%). And they decline as the perception about the administration improves, going to 30% among those who consider it as regular (there were 23%) and 9% among those who consider it excellent or good (there were 7%); who have higher education ( 37% had 32% previously), but now compared to those with primary and secondary education (23% in each stratum in this survey and 19% and 16%, respectively, in the last round);

( had 32% previously), but now compared to those with primary and secondary education (23% in each stratum in this survey and 19% and 16%, respectively, in the last round); voters with a religion other than evangelical and Catholic or without religion (35% compared to 29% registered in the previous one) in relation to evangelicals (19%, were 14%);

Freixo starts to stand out among voters:

aged 25 to 34 (advances from 20% to 33%);

those who consider themselves black or brown (increases from 20 to 27%);

1 of 4 Castro e Freixo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Castro e Freixo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Claudio Castro (PL): 24% (22% in the previous survey)

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 14% (12% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): two% (3% in previous survey)

Paulo Ganime (New): 1% (0% in previous survey)

other candidates: they did not score in the two polls

Others: two% (1% in previous survey)

white/null: 12% (15% in previous survey)

Don't know/didn't answer: 44% (45% in previous survey)

2 of 4 Ipec in RJ, 2nd round, 9/20 — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Ipec in RJ, 2nd round, 9/20 — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Ipec also asked voters who they would vote for in an eventual second round between Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo.

Claudio Castro (PL): 45% (43% in previous survey)

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 35% (31% in previous survey)

white/null: 13% (16% in previous survey)

Don't know/didn't answer: 7% (10% in previous survey)

3 of 4 Ipec in RJ, 9/20: government assessment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ipec in RJ, 9/20: government assessment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Ipec also evaluated the current administration of Governor Cláudio Castro.

great/good: 32% (32% in the previous survey)

Regular: 36% (36% in previous survey)

Bad/Terrible: 23% (22% in the previous survey)

Don't know how to evaluate: 9% (11% in previous survey)

The survey also points out that Wilson Witzel (PMB) remained the candidate with the greatest rejection in the race for the government of RJ.

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 49% (44% in the previous survey)

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 25% (26% in the previous survey)

Claudio Castro (PL): 17% (16% in previous survey)

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 12% (12% in previous survey)

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 11% (12% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9% (9% in previous survey)

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 8% (10% in previous survey)

Paulo Ganime (NEW): 7% (7% in previous survey)

Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 6% (7% in previous survey)

I could vote for all (spontaneous answer): 3% (3% in previous survey)

Don't know or prefer not to comment: 16% (16% in previous survey)

Respondents can cite more than one candidate, so the results add up to more than 100%.

4 of 4 Ipec in RJ, 9/20 – Senado — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ipec in RJ, 9/20 – Senate — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Stimulated response from voting intentions for the Senate:

Romario (PL): 33% (32% on the previous Ipec, September 6th)

Alessandro Molon (PSB): 11% (7% in previous survey)

Clarissa ( union Brazil ): 10% (8% in previous survey)

Daniel Silveira (PTB): 7% (6% in previous survey)

Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 6% (7% in previous survey)

André Ceciliano ( EN ): 6% (7% in previous survey)

Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Sued Haidar (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Antônio Hermano (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)

Raul (UP): 0% (1% in previous survey)

Hiran Roedel (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Blank/null: 10% (12% in previous survey)

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13% (16% in previous survey)