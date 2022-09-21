Ipec: in SP and MG, Lula continues ahead of Bolsonaro, and in RJ there is a technical tie; see the numbers | Election poll

Ipec surveys, commissioned by the Globereleased this Tuesday (20) show that Lula (PT) remains ahead of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in SP and MG, while in RJ there is a technical tie between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

In SP, Lula leads with 43%, one percentage point less than in the previous poll. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, went from 28% to 33% between the two surveys.

In MG, PT maintained the 46% of the last poll, while the current president fluctuated one point up and registered 31% of voting intentions.

In RJ, the former president took the lead numerically, going from 38% to 41% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro, in turn, went from 39% to 36%.

The survey conducted in São Paulo heard 2,000 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 84 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-05582/2022.

The survey conducted in Rio heard 1,504 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 39 cities in Rio de Janeiro. The margin of error is plus or minus three points. The confidence level is 95%. The research is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro under protocol Nº RJ-04682/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol Nº BR-05082/2022.

The survey in MG heard 2,000 people from September 17 to 19 in 101 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-03406/2022.

