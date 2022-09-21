Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad remains in the lead, with 34%; Tarcisio has 22%; and Rodrigo, 18% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by Globe, reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of São Paulo. Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the contest with 34% of the voting intentions, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who has 22%, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 18%.
Haddad remains in the lead and fluctuated negatively within the margin of error in relation to the previous survey, on September 6th. Tarcísio fluctuated from 21% to 22%, and is now technically tied with Governor Rodrigo Garcia, whose voting intentions ranged from 14% to 18% (check the details below).
The survey heard 2,000 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 84 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-05582/2022.
