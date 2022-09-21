Ipec survey: Zema leads in Minas with 46%; Kalil has 29% – Politics

Ipec poll shows Romeu Zema (Novo) with 46% and Alexandre Kalil (PSD) with 29% of voting intentions. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press and Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

The Ipec Institute released, this Tuesday (20/9), a new survey of the elections for governor of Minas Gerais and other states. The study was commissioned by “TV Globo”. The reelected candidate, Romeu Zema (Novo), appears in first place with 46% of voting intentions. Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears next, with 29%.

Senator Carlos Viana (PL), officially supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), comes in third, with 4% of voting intentions. Cabo Tristo (PMB), Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) have 1%. Indira Xavier (UP) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) did not score.

Whoever will cancel or vote blank represents 6% of respondents. Only 11% have yet to decide or have not responded.



Check the numbers:

Romeo Zema (New): 46%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 29%

Carlos Viana (PL): 4%

Lorena Figueiredo (PSOL): 1%

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1%

Renata Regina (PCB): 1%

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1%

Cabo Tristo (PMB): 1%

Indira Xavier (UP): 0%

Lourdes Francisco (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 6%

Did not respond: 11%

In the event of a second round between the two candidates leading the poll, 53% of voters surveyed said they would vote for Zema. Kalil has a 33% preference. Blanks and nulls are 8%; only 7% did not know or did not respond.

Check the numbers:

Romeo Zema (New): 53%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 33%

White/Null: 8%

Don’t know/Don’t answer: 7%

The Ipec survey interviewed 2,000 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 101 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error of two percentage points up or down. The confidence level is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number MG-03406/2022.

