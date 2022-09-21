Ipec: Zema has 46% and Kalil has 29% in the dispute for the government of Minas | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Research by the Ipec institute (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (20), commissioned by TV Globo , reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of Minas Gerais. Novo’s candidate, Romeu Zema, leads the race with 46% of voting intentions (see details below).

Candidates for the government of Minas Gerais in 2022: see list

The survey heard 2,000 people from September 17 to 19 in 101 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-03406/2022.

See the result of the stimulated search:

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 46% (in the previous survey, from 6/9, it was 47%)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 29% (31% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 4% (2% in the previous survey)

Cabo Tristan (PMB): 1% (0% in previous survey)

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU):1% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 6% (8% in the previous survey)

Didn’t know: 11% (8% in previous survey)

Candidates Indira Xavier (Popular Unit) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) did not score, as in the previous survey.

The best positioned candidates in the survey followed a trend of stability in relation to previous results, with a slight numerical decrease. Romeu Zema stands out among voters who positively evaluate his management (74%). In the previous survey, in this same group, the percentage was 78%.

Zema also advances with a majority of votes among voters with a family income of more than five minimum wages (59%). In the previous survey, in this same group, the percentage was 60%.

The candidate for re-election still has preference among male voters. He had 54% of that profile in the previous survey and now he has 50%. Among women, they were 42% in the previous survey and now 43%.

Zema also stands out among the electorate in the interior of Minas. He maintained the preference of 51% of this group. In the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Zema had 39% and, in the current survey, it dropped to 34%.

Among voters who declare themselves white, the candidate of the Novo party had 54% and now has 51%. In relation to the last survey, the preference for Zema remained in the group of voters who declare themselves as pretos/pardos, with 43%.

Romeu Zema still stands out among voters with higher education (50%) and evangelicals (54%).

Alexandre Kalil stands out in different parts of the electorate, but the numbers fell within the margin of error. The preference of residents of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte is 43%. In the previous survey, it had 45%.

The candidate also rises in the polls as the current government’s assessment worsens. He has 11% of voting intentions among those who rate it positively (they were 13%), 38% among those who rate it regularly (they were 42% in the last round) and 66% among voters who rate the management as bad. or very bad (they were 60%).

The other candidates have voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments.

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round:

Romeo Zema (New): 53%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 33%

White/Null: 8%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 7%

Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:

Romeo Zema (New): 34%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 20%

Carlos Viana (PL): 3%

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1%

Other answers: 1%

Blank/null/none: 8%

Don’t know: 32%

Candidates Cabo Tristão (PMB), Indira Xavier (Unidade Popular), Lourdes Francisco (PCO), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) did not score.