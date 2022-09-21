iPhone 14: See 6 bugs already discovered after Apple’s launch

Announced on the 7th, the iPhone 14 has already had the first units delivered to buyers. However, the initial contact with the new generation of Apple cell phone seems not to have been as pleasant as expected, at least in some cases.

As per reports, users are having to deal with various iPhone 14 problems and its Pro variants. From camera errors to the battery draining too fast, there is no shortage of complaints about phone failures, which can cost over R$15,000 in Brazil.

Here, we have gathered some bugs on iPhone 14 mentioned so far.

1. Camera “vibrates” in third-party apps

When opening the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera on apps like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, it starts to “vibrate” and make noise, resulting in shaky and blurry videos. Apple acknowledged the problem and promised to release a fix in the coming days.

2. iPhone 14 crashing when transferring data from previous model

The more expensive models of the new smartphone version are also crashing when receiving data transferred from an old iPhone or the icloud restore, according to the complaints. The manufacturer investigates the error and advises a forced restart, for now.

iPhone 14 cameras are giving error.Source: Apple/Disclosure

3. It takes time to open the camera

In the iPhone 14 lineup, some owners are facing a several seconds wait for the camera to load, after opening the app. Apple has not yet commented on this error.

4. AirDrop Flaws

Mainly affecting iPhone 14 Pro, this bug prevents AirDrop from working correctly. When trying to send a file to someone else, through the tool, the app displays the “waiting” message indefinitely. No fix information yet.

The battery of the new iPhone is consuming a lot, according to some users.Source: Apple/Disclosure

5. Battery discharging fast

O excessive battery consumption is another irritating mistake cited by owners of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It is speculated that the anomaly is related to iOS 16, but for now the Cupertino giant has not given any details.

6. Error copying and pasting text in iOS 16

A constant request to paste texts from one app to another has been noticed by several iPhone owners after the update to iOS 16, even on older phone models that are compatible with the new software version. The fix for the bug is already in development, but does not yet have a scheduled release date.