Irma and José Lucas (finally!) will kiss in Pantanal; see images from the scene that airs today | come around

Irma and José Lucas (finally!) will kiss in Pantanal; see images from the scene that airs today

“I don’t think about anything else, and about no one else,” confesses Irma.

“Not even at Trindade?”, Zé Lucas will ask.

Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will have a cute conversation in the shed — Photo: Globo

“Not even Trindade, I only think about you”, she will confirm.

“So, I think we should get more and more together”, the pawn will suggest.

“I don’t think… I’m sure,” Irma will say, giving herself to his lips.

Irma (Camila Morgado) will confirm that Trindade (Gabriel Sater) is in the past — Photo: Globo

See more images from the hot moment

Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will share a movie kiss — Photo: Globo

The weather will warm up in the shed — Photo: Globo

Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will get closer and closer — Photo: Globo

And how about melting for the soap opera’s cat pawns?

