Iron ore price moves away from lows, but still without trigger

Despite returning to the US$ 100 level, moving away from the lows of the last twelve months, the price of iron ore still does not have a clear high trigger, which could sustain the resumption of prices as seen in the middle of last year.

“From the middle of last year until now, the price of iron ore per ton went from US$ 220 to around US$ 80. This is largely on account of China”, says Guilherme Nippes, an analyst at XP Investimentos.

According to the analyst, first, there was a problem related to carbon dioxide emissions, mainly linked to the burning of coal in the country.

With the Chinese New Year and the Winter Olympics, the Chinese government sought to reduce pollution levels, and the metallurgical industry was directly impacted.

Iron ore prices impacted by Covid Zero policy

In addition, according to Nippes, the Covid Zero policy also weighed, which made the country implement several lockdowns in large urban centers.

Iron ore prices on the Dalian futures exchange are currently moving sideways

“Covid-19 policy in China is zero cases. Even with vaccination, it’s a complicated policy. It goes against the grain of the world in every way. They are stopping, with the world coming back”, explains the XP analyst.

“It is difficult to say whether they will relax. So far they haven’t relaxed that much. The population is not 100% free”.

These would be, for Nippes, the main triggers recent negatives for the price of iron ore, with China being the main world consumer of the commodity.

The thing is, for some analysts, these bearish triggers are losing steam.

Elections in China

Mingming Zhang, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie, research specialized in commodities, highlights that, among the possible reductions in risks, there is also the approach of the Congress of the Communist Party, which takes place in October – and which may remove, at least momentarily, the risk of lockdowns more severe, as these measures are unpopular with the population.

In addition, the election itself, for the expert, can reinforce the release of stimuli by the Chinese government in the short term, as well as the Golden Week, which takes place from October 1st to 7th.

“In China, there was a recent drop in ore prices, but we are entering a period of seasonal highs, due to the construction industry. In the third quarter, we expect the price of a ton of ore to be, on average, US$ 109, and to go to US$ 115 in the last quarter”, adds Paulo Henrique Azevedo, also an analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

“China still has policies to encourage the economy. The country has always sought to sell houses not for speculation, but for housing, but now, with the economy slowing more than expected, they have allowed each family to buy up to three or four houses, up from two in the past,” he adds.

Although the ore stock has grown in the last eight weeks, the analyst points out that the total number of tons in Chinese ports is still below the peak of 2022. In addition, the country’s real estate sector seems to have also left its worst backward phase.

The fact is that Chinese demand for ore, for Woodmac, should recover slowly and gradually. Still on this front, the United States and Europe, which face the possibility of recession, should also weigh negatively on demand for the product.

Valley and mining

On the other hand, however, the production of the commodity in 2022 was also negatively impacted. Giants such as Vale (VALE3) and Australian mining companies have reduced their guidances (projections) of production for the year, mainly due to climatic obstacles.

Russia and Ukraine, two important countries in the production of iron ore, also reduced their exports, due to the war.

All this has helped to keep the dynamics of supply and demand more stable – and 2023, in the natural course of things, should follow suit.

“For next year, we see an average of US$ 103 per ton of ore, with the normalization of part of the demand from China but also part of the supply from Russia”, explains Azevedo. “We know that the recovery will be slower, up to four years. But this worsening in China tends to be balanced by the improvement in demand in other regions – mainly on account of India and other parts of Asia”, adds Zhang.

