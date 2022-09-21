Is Moto G82 good? Price, test, performance

If there’s one thing Motorola knows how to do, it’s the Moto G, its mid-range line. This year, there were about five, and the company tries to fill needs for different pockets and lifestyles.

I would say that the Moto G82 is the top of the range of the Moto G — to the point of being close to the Moto Edge, the top line of brand. It is 5G, has a 50 megapixel camera, 5,000 mAh battery (which can last a day and a little more) and a good finish, in addition to having headphones, charger and case already in the box.

On the other hand, the processor is the mid-range Snapdragon 695, and night shots are just satisfactory. (The company has improved in this regard, but if you really want good images in bad light, you need a premium phone from the manufacturer.)

Details aside, below I describe what it was like to use the Moto G82 in the last few days.

Select different models to compare. Select one more model to compare. Select two models to compare. To compare

Table of Contents Strengths

Negative points

Verdict

Photo taken with the Moto G82 Strengths Camera has optical stabilization, which helps in capturing videos

Giant battery for a whole day and a little

Lightweight and very ergonomic phone (rear fits well in hand) Negative points Screen brightness is not very strong

Processor could be a little better

Rear accumulates fingerprints (case solves if this is a problem) Verdict Moto G82 is a great mid-range phone. It is a smartphone for those who are already in the Moto G family and want more performance. In addition to being ergonomic, it has improved cameras, including optical stabilization. Box includes 33W charger, headphone jack and case — one of the best kits among manufacturers. On the downside, the performance is just ok and the screen doesn’t shine too much.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

You open the Moto G82 box and smell a perfume. The brand has included a fragrance that wants to convey the idea of ​​”new phone”. Inside is an old-fashioned kit: headset, case, 33W charger, and a USB-A and USB-C cable.

The side is in metal alloy, while the back seems to be a strong and very light acrylic material. In the black color, used in the test, there were some fingerprints when handling it. It’s not a problem: just put on the transparent case included.

What impressed me most about the Moto G82, however, was the ergonomics. It has a slight curve on the back which helps the phone to fit perfectly in the hand. And no, the curvature doesn’t make it “wobbly” on the table because the camera module helps to stabilize it.

The biometric sensor is on the side, and it also serves as an on and off button. A little further up, the volume control buttons are very discreet. The set is more elegant, but I was often confused: instead of turning down the volume, I “locked” the cell phone. Over time, I was able to get the hang of it and make less mistakes.

Moto G82 side Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Ah, it is worth remembering that the Moto G line also has the conventional headphone jack and a USB-C port. The good thing is that any phone you have will work. The downside is that the phone has no water immersion protection.

Underside of the Moto G82; cell phone has conventional headphone jack and USB-C port Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Moto G82 screen Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The 6.6 inch screen (16.7 cm diagonally) has FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which is good for playing games with lots of action.

The pOLED display does the trick. It consists of an OLED screen (with small dots that self-illuminate) but wrapped in plastic, which makes it less expensive to manufacture than others (whose material is usually glass).

Moto G82 screen with web page open Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Watching videos on YouTube was easy. The only issue is that the brightness is not super strong, reaching around 650 nits (luminescence measurement). By way of comparison, the Moto Edge 30’s screen has around 1,000 nits and some top-of-the-line devices even go up to 2,000 nits. The practical effect of this can be less visibility on very sunny days.

The Moto G82 has a mid-range Snapdragon 695 processor and 6GB of RAM. During my use, it never crashed, either in games or opening social apps like Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.

The only issue is that, before using the Moto G82, I was fiddling with the Z Fold 4, which has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, the most sophisticated on the market. So, compared to Samsung’s top-of-the-line folding model, there was obviously a little lag when opening apps. But nothing very significant: a few seconds. Those who have always had mid-range cell phones shouldn’t be sorry; but for those who come from a top of the line, the difference is noticeable.

The opening time is a little longer also in heavy games, but the graphics are well represented and there is no big lag (delay) between command and execution.

The battery is 5,000 mAh, which can charge for a whole day and still have plenty of power for the next day. (The not-so-bright screen ends up helping this economy).

On a normal day, I would unplug the device at 100% around 6:30 am and it only showed signs of tiredness around 11 pm, with a 30% charge. And it was a day of intense use, even using only the mobile network. On the days I worked from home, with wi-fi, the Moto G82 arrived at bedtime with 50% battery.

The 33W charger does 15% to 80% in about 40 minutes, a good charging speed. About 30 minutes in the socket already offers a good autonomy (as long as it is not plugged in with very little power).

Moto G82 Cameras Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

It’s a mid-range phone, but its camera array deserves respect. On the back, there are three:

50 MP OIS main (with optical stabilization)

8 MP ultra-wide and depth (for wide-angle shots and to assist with portrait mode shots)

2 MP macro (for taking close-up photos)

The main sensor uses quad-pixel technology. Then it takes a 50 megapixel photo and merges four pixels into one to get more image detail. In the end, this results in a great quality 12.5 megapixel image – believe me, this is a good one, as a 12.5 megapixel photo is 9 MB, while a 50 megapixel photo is almost 40 MB.

In practice, in images with good lighting, the landscapes come out beautiful, with great color contrast. With bad or low lighting, the result is good, but not so much detail.

One of the coolest additions is optical stabilization on the main sensor. In addition to helping to stabilize night shots, moving videos (such as recording and walking) are less blurry.

Even for those who enjoy recording videos, there is a dual camera capture mode. That way, you can record with both the rear and the front camera at the same time. The idea is for those who enjoy “blogging” or want to capture, for example, a person’s reaction while recording themselves.

Photo taken with the Moto G82

1 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt two / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 3 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 4 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 5 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 6 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 7 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 8 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 9 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 10 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 11 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 12 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 13 / 13 Photo taken with Moto G82 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Finally, the 16-megapixel selfie camera has great quality. In portrait mode, the images were very good and with a good level of background blur.

Moto G82 rear camera detail Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The Moto G82 appears to be, so far, the top-of-the-line Moto G. It has fast charging, good cameras and great battery capacity. At the Motorola store, the suggested price is BRL 2,199 (or BRL 1,979.10 in cash); in retail it is possible to find it for around R$ 1,800 in cash.

In my mind, it’s a cell phone for those who don’t give up convenience and don’t need a top-of-the-line model (let’s face it: intermediate smartphones fulfill most of the main functions well). Motorola still guarantees two Android updates (but brands like Samsung get up to four on some models).

If you have more money in your budget, you can try to take a chance with a smaller model from Motorola, the Moto Edge 30, which has a superior processor, smaller battery and is super thin. It is found at retail for around R$2,500 (on Motorola’s website, R$3,500).

Of the competition, Samsung has the Galaxy A53, which has great cameras, four Android updates guaranteed and a very beautiful look. In retail, it costs around R$ 1,900.