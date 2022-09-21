It is false that gas station has been closed in Goiânia for selling cheaper fuel

It is false that the Municipal Environment Agency (Amma) has closed gas station in Goiânia because the establishment would be charging a cheaper price in the sale of fuel. Amma is not competent to monitor price. The station, in fact, had its environmental license suspended for breach of agreement. There is also no evidence that there is collusion between Governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB), the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Goiás (Sindiposto) and Amma to prevent the reduction of fuel prices.

Investigated Content:

Audios that reverberate in Whatsapp groups bring allegations that a gas station in Goiânia would have been closed by the Municipal Environment Agency (Amma), because it would be selling fuel at a cheaper price. The voice of the audios still alleges that there was a collusion between the governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB), the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Goiás (Sindiposto) and Amma to prevent the reduction of the price of fuel, with the objective of to harm the federal government.

Where it was published:

Whatsapp

Do you have a base?

Not. It is false that the gas station in Goiânia was closed because it sold fuel at a cheaper price in the capital.

As published in a report by POPULAR, over the weekend, the Municipal Environment Agency (Amma) suspended the operating license of the Posto Show, located at 5th Avenue and 9th Avenue, in Setor Vila Nova, in Goiânia, because it did not have complied with the conditions required for an environmental license.

According to the municipal agency, the site has been pending documentation since August 2019, when an Environmental Commitment Term (TCA) was signed to reduce the environmental impact. The embargo should last until the irregularity is remedied by those responsible.

In a note sent to Tem Base?, Amma explains that the suspension was carried out on Friday (16), after the agency gave enough time for the post to appeal the decision, regularize itself and even question the inspection decisions. “What was not accomplished”, reads the note.

Amma also explains that the inspection action was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the legislation by Federal Decree 6514/2008, which provides for “infractions and administrative sanctions to the environment, establishes the federal administrative process for the investigation of these infractions, and make other arrangements.”

“Amma repudiates actions that aim to delegitimize inspection activities carried out in accordance with municipal, federal and state legislation, and makes itself available to those responsible to guide and clarify any doubts, in addition to assisting in the solution of irregularities as it has always done”, adds the organ.

The director of Environmental Licensing at Amma Goiânia, Marconi Sérgio de Azevedo Pimenteira, points out that the agency is not competent to inspect the price of fuel.

“This inspection action is routine. It happens within the scope of the entire municipality of Goiânia. It inspects all the stations on the issue, only environmental. Amma, I repeat, has no competence or attribution to monitor fuel prices wherever it may be. “, said Acevedo.

The director also adds: “Our concern is with the environment, with the quality of the fuel sold and with the environmental liabilities that, eventually, may exist. This is Amma’s competence and attribution.”

collusion

Does it have a base? also found that there is no evidence of the alleged collusion between Governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB), Amma and the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Goiás (Sindiposto). Caiado published, this Monday (19), on his Twitter, a message repudiating this assumption.

“ATTENTION! People are saying that gasoline prices have increased and that would be an arrangement between me and the “gas station cartel”. Don’t fall for #fakenews. I’m not a man of bargains.

The governor also states that it is a crime to publish misinformation. “Those who commit cybercrimes should be severely punished. Cybersecurity is one of our priorities,” he said.

The Union also refuted the allegation. In a note sent to Tem Base?, the union reinforces that it does not exercise any type of interference in the prices charged by entrepreneurs in their respective establishments.

“It takes the opportunity to vehemently repudiate the propagation of fake news, based simply on “guessing”, without any kind of serious and in-depth investigation, with the clear electoral purpose”, says the text sent to the report.

The union adds that it also does not interfere and does not have access to any type of inspection by Amma or the Municipality of Goiânia. “It emphasizes that, in addition to the post in question, other establishments are practicing lower prices, and operating normally”, he highlights.

“In addition, the union repeats that the investigations into price cartelization in Goiânia are already exhausted, which were carried out precisely with the objective of verifying price alignment and that they did not find any illicit practice in this sense”, concludes the Union.

It was not possible to contact the Posto Show.

Scope of publication:

It was not possible to identify viralization numbers, as it was a content spread by Whatsapp groups, an application that does not provide this type of data.

What the author of the publication says:

The author has not been identified

How we check:

Does it have a base? sought out the governor, Amma and Sindiposto, mentioned in the aforementioned audios, to ascertain the veracity of the information. In addition, the report produced by POPULAR was identified, which already brought the true information about the closing of the post in question.

Why we investigate:

We investigate suspicious content that goes viral on social media about state elections in Goiás. The content in question, when dealing with the price of fuel, aims at one of the main agendas of the election in the state with the aim of impacting the choice of voters for the next governor of Goiás. Pieces of disinformation hinder the electoral process because they deceive the population, who must make their choice based on true and reliable data.

How to report suspicious content about the state election:

Send the content in question to our Whatsapp number (6232501173) or to our email [email protected]