It is recommended to force quit WhatsApp before going to sleep: understand why

Undoubtedly, it is increasingly difficult in the modern world to disconnect from our smartphones. With cell phones increasingly intertwined with our everyday lives, even sleeping becomes a problem. But did you know that it is highly recommended by experts that we force-quit applications like Whatsapp? In our article below we will try to explain why.

WhatsApp shutdown is recommended

First of all, the main recommendation should be why you need to rest. Being connected 24 hours a day is not good for anyone’s health: remember it’s not a machine! However, let’s stick to the tech tips for now. And so, imagine that you went to sleep and when you wake up you have a sequence of messages on your Whatsapp of people who tried to get in touch while resting.

This is because someone might have thought you were online when in fact you weren’t. It turns out that the pattern of Whatsapp it’s keeping the previous status for 30 seconds or more plus many backups being done overnight and this helps reinforce the idea of ​​being available to other users. Therefore, force quitting the application may be the best recommendation.

See too: This type of message can cause you to have your WhatsApp account blocked: be careful!

Closing app avoids battery drain

Also, as everyone knows, leaving too many apps connected consumes too much of your phone’s battery. It has already been proven that to make your device last longer than expected, a tip is to close apps as you no longer use them.

Therefore, closing your WhatsApp is always the solution to avoid a few more inconveniences. But how to do it? Let’s explain in detail now:

Android Cell Phones:

open the “Settings” of your device;

Go in “Applications” or “App Manager”;

locate the Whatsapp and click “Force Stop” or “Force close”;

and click “Force Stop” or “Force close”; tap on “OK” to confirm.

iOS Cell Phones:

Open your system’s multitasking area. In case of a iPhone with Touch ID quickly double-click the button man. If face ID drag with your finger from bottom to top;

with quickly double-click the button man. If drag with your finger from bottom to top; locate the Whatsapp and throw it up, sliding your finger on the screen from bottom to top;

and throw it up, sliding your finger on the screen from bottom to top; The app window will disappear indicating the app has stopped.

Finally, know that you will continue to receive messages, but you will only receive notifications when you reopen the platform.

See too: New WHATSAPP tool promises to reduce “VACUUMS” in the app; users are happy with the feature