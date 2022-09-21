It is time for Portugal to give “asylum to Russians who can flee”, says Ana Gomes

“Putin needed to say that he ‘is not bluffing’… while escalating with fake-referendums and ‘partial mobilization'”, writes Ana Gomes this morning after Putin’s announcement.

The president of Russia – who announced a partial mobilization in the country – the former diplomat calls “rascal, angry and dangerous”.

Faced with the mobilization of more than 300 thousand Russians for the war in Ukraine, the former deputy says that it is “time to give asylum to Russians who might flee Russia”, as well as “time to escalate military and other support to Ukraine.

It is also recalled that the pro-Russians of Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporyjia and Lugansk announced the holding of a referendum on integration in the Russian Federation, between 23 and 27 September.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused more than 13 million people to flee – more than six million internally displaced people and more than 7.2 million to European countries – according to the latest data from the UN, which ranks this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which has responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing it on Russia. of political and economic sanctions.

The UN presented as confirmed since the beginning of the war 5,916 dead civilians and 8,616 wounded, stressing that these numbers are far below the real ones.

