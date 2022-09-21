“It must have been difficult, but I see him happy”; Sampaoli ‘let it leak’ that he tried to take Flamengo ace to Olympique

Currently unemployed, the Argentine told some negotiations he would have liked to have done in his last job in Europe

O Flamengo he has been closely watched by the Europeans again, especially in recent times, when he is shining on the South American scene and is close to winning significant titles. The team led by Dorival Júnior has very high quality options in the squad, which could be holders even outside Brazil.

Even with countless athletes who make the starting lineup extremely differentiated, the board went to the market in search of more parts, precisely to be able to maintain a high level in cases of suspensions, injuries and call-ups. The intention was always to be prepared for any occasion that could disrupt performance on the pitch.

A contract that was made and generated immense expectations in the fans was that of Arturo Vidalwhich has a rich history in Europe and has already won important titles, in addition to having made extraordinary presentations wearing the colors of Chile, including lifting the Copa America trophy in 2015, being the absolute holder with Jorge Sampaoli.

The Argentine coach, who is currently unemployed, did his last job at France’s Olympique de Marseille, but without much success. When he was still in office, tried to sign 2 players: Vidal and Alexis Sánchez. About both, especially in relation to the Flamengo ace, the gringo was sincere during an interview with ADN radio:

“I always tried to get Alexis to come to the club and when I planned this season he was a priority for me. Now Sánchez has a lot of capacity to be in that place, but if there are no conditions, it can be counterproductive.”started, completing:

“Vidal took on a secondary role with a lot of humility and joy. Not being the protagonist of a South American team, coming from Europe, must have been difficult, but I see him happy. I wanted Alexis and Vidal to go there because they know how to move despite the friction of football in France”finished.