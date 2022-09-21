“It was difficult”, says Xuxa about meeting Marlene Mattos again after 19 years







Xuxa and Marlene Mattos Photo: Instagram reproduction/Blad Meneghel/Instagram reproduction

One of the most awaited moments about the documentary that will be released about the 60 years of Xuxa, produced by Globoplay, is the reunion of the presenter with Marlene Mattos. The two broke off their friendship and have been talking to each other for 19 years. The moment was orchestrated by journalist Pedro Bial, who runs the production.

Marlene and Xuxa worked together for almost 20 years. The partnership extended through programs such as: ‘Xou da Xuxa’‘Xuxa Park’ and ‘Planet Xuxa’. The two were very close, so much so that the director was chosen to be godmother to Sasha, the only daughter of the Queen of Shorts.

“The doc has moments of ups and downs. But emotion is the right word. For example, I hadn’t met Marlene for 19 years and I met her again. The meeting was difficult, it was punk”, said Xuxa in an interview with GShow about production.

Xuxa explained the reason for the presence of Marlene Mattos and recognized the importance of the businesswoman for her professional trajectory: “A documentary has to be interesting not only for me, but for everyone and for my story. She (Marlene) is part of my story. It’s fact.”

The presenter also mentioned other important figures in her life, such as Pelé, with whom she dated for six years in the 80s, pilot Ayrton Senna, with whom she had a relationship for a year, her daughter Sasha and her current boyfriend, singer Junno Andrade. .

Xuxa, who has been on television for almost 40 years, believes that it is very positive to see that her story has borne fruit while she is still alive. “I was not born yesterday. My story was not made from yesterday to today. I have a lot to tell. Things I’ve lived, a lot of things I still want to live. I want to learn, I want to do, there’s a lot ahead coming up, new things. People only age when they are tired of learning. We have a lot to do,” she added.

