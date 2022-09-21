“It wasn’t worth it”

Journalist Carla Cecato announced on Tuesday night (20) that she is leaving Jovem Pan News. Hired by businessman Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho’s broadcaster, Tutinha, two months ago, the former Record anchor recorded a video to explain that she is leaving the company due to contractual differences. She ran Linha de Frente, a weekly debate attraction that started to be shown daily last month.

“I came here to say, before you start making up lies, that I won’t work at Jovem Pan for now”, warned the former presenter of Fala Brasil in her profile on a social photo network. “I love the station, I really enjoyed working there, I hope to come back soon, but as I switched to a daily, live show, it wasn’t paying off for me anymore,” she said. According to the journalist, her contract provided for only twice a week.

“Pro live, now, was not worth it”, reinforced she, who also replaced Antonia Fontenelle on the JP Talk Show, on Sunday nights, while the actress and youtuber tries to be a federal deputy in the elections in Rio de Janeiro. According to information from the UOL portal, Cecato warned Jovem Pan of his departure from the station minutes before a recording, at the moment when former gymnast Daiane dos Santos and singer John Amplificado were on their way to the station’s headquarters in São Paulo. Paulo, to participate in the talk show.

Record’s departure

Carla Cecato was fired from Record by email on May 13, 2021. At the time, the broadcaster announced that it no longer needed the journalist’s services and asked her to go to the channel’s headquarters in São Paulo to formalize her exit. The anchor earned BRL 65,000 a month and, internally, it is said that she worked little to earn a lot. Recently, as a contractor for Bishop Edir Macedo’s channel, she worked only twice a week and not infrequently presented medical certificates.

What also contributed to Cecato’s departure from Record in the past were relationship problems with his co-workers. Nine years ago, she provoked a crisis of crying in Roberta Piza, with whom she shared the bench at Fala Brasil. The two argued over the character Carminha, villain of the soap opera Avenida Brasil, by Globo. At the beginning of this 2021, she returned to take the sleep of Record executives by leading a discussion on social networks with Salcy Lima on account of luxury clothes. The management did not like the public exposure of the two employees at all, and Salcy ended up being moved to the midnight bulletins of Jornal da Record, where she remains to this day.

the beginning of the career

Despite having become known to the public as one of the main news presenters of Record, it was at Globo where Carla Cecato began her career in television. In a video of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) from 1996, the journalist appears as an actress in one of the iconic pranks of Fausto Silva, currently hired by the Band. In one of the pranks, the former presenter of Jovem Pan News pretends to be offering condom tests on the street.

When approaching some men, the character warns that a friend is inside a booth to teach them how to use condoms. When the “victims” enter the box, they are surprised to find a very different woman from what they imagined would be inside. The soap opera Malhação (1995-2020) also had the presence of the journalist. In the 1995 season, Carla Cecato appears as the secretary of the character Paula Pratta (Silvia Pfeifer), owner of the academy where the story of the first season took place.