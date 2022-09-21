Itaú downgrade pressures BTG; award on banks “doesn’t make sense anymore”

Itaú BBA today downgraded the shares of BTG Pactual to ‘market perform’ — causing the role of André Esteves’ bank to drop by almost 5% on a sideways day.

“Deliveries have been great and our estimates have barely changed,” wrote analyst Pedro Leduc. “It is in the multiples of valuation that we see reason to question.”

According to him, BTG’s 20% ROE is no longer a comparative advantage over large banks, as they have also been delivering that same level of ROE.

“BTG’s growth has also been more dependent on capital, and the 12% expansion to 2023 is similar [à dos grandes bancos] with equivalent challenges if corporate credit deteriorates.”

In Itaú’s accounts, BTG trades today at a multiple of 12x the estimated profit for next year, compared to 6.5x for large banks. O price to book is at 2.1x, compared to 1x for banks. “This means a substantial premium built into BTG’s high-growth, high-fee businesses,” the analyst wrote.

To justify this premium, “we would have to rely on higher growth and/or lower risk, and we don’t see any of those factors in the short term.”

“One could argue that BTG’s profits would be higher if it were not investing in growth (through its digital unit), but all other banks are investing as well,” wrote Leduc.

Itaú reduced the target price from R$34 to R$31, which implies a multiple of 13x next year’s profit. Leduc said he continues to like the BTG story for the long term, but that he sees a “fair” risk-return at current multiples.

The analyst lowered his estimate for BTG’s 2023 net income by 1% — which is now R$8.9 billion (an ROE of 19%) — and lowered the forecast for the results of the corporate credit vertical by 5%. .

In addition to Itaú, only Citi has a neutral recommendation for BTG. Bradesco, UBS BB, Safra, Santander, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have a buy recommendation.

Pedro Arbex