“It’s Timão’s face”; Galo owner makes ‘confusion’ in BH, athletics fear leaving and Corinthians campaign for his hiring

Corinthians can end the season with a title of expression, in this case, the Copa do Brasil. The final is only in October. Until then, Vítor Pereira will have time to study every detail of rival Flamengo, the weaknesses and strengths. Fiel will play its part in the Neo Química Arena, but expects the Corinthians team to play well.

Last Tuesday night (20), a great controversy happened in Belo Horizonte, which even made Corinthians be mentioned. That’s right. Atlético’s biggest organized crowd was “called” by a kind of “Disk Ballad” with information that Zaracho would be in the “night”. These fans went to the establishment to approach and charge the player. Soon after, the midfielder came forward and said he was just having dinner with his family.

The representative of the organized supporters denied and said that the atmosphere was not familiar. The place was a kind of bar. On social media, fans of Galo were worried about a possible departure from the player, given that he did not like to be approached that way. Several even “fear” that the Argentine will decide to play for another Brazilian club in 2023, in this case, Corinthians.

The 24-year-old athlete is considered far above average in South America. However, like all alvinegro players, he has dropped in performance this season. If there is any chance of exit, he will surely receive many offers.

Check out some posts from Corinthians fans asking for Zaracho to arrive:

“Corinthians lack a point guard. It’s easy, Zaracho, to come and play”.

“This Atlético-MG crowd starts to charge the gringos even then they ask to leave and will reinforce other clubs in Brazil lol. Let’s go zaracho come to Corinthians soon brother lol “.

“Come to Corinthians Zaracho! Get out of that small team and come to be happy in the helm”.

“Let go of this Zaracho team. Come to Corinthians”.