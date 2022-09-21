James Webb: New Super Telescope Image Captures Sharpest View of Neptune’s Rings in Decades | Science

The James Webb International Space Telescope captured its first records of Neptune, an ice giant and the eighth and most distant planet in our solar system. The images were released by NASA, the US space agency, and ESA, the European space agency, on Wednesday morning (21).
According to NASA, the unprecedented record reveals not only the sharpest view in 30 years of the rings of this distant planet, but also its main features. from an entirely new perspective.
In the new images, it is possible to see its rings (Neptune has at least five main rings made up of billions of particles of rock, ice and dust) and some fainter dust lanes from the only planet in our solar system that is not visible to the naked eye. .
The new photos surprised scientists: “It’s been three decades since we’ve seen these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, scientist on the interdisciplinary team at the James Webb telescope.
(VIDEO: See the first photos released by the James Webb super-telescope.)
Webb also photographed seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, Larissa and Triton. — Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
The records were produced through the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of the observatory, which has three infrared filters that showed the details of the planet that is more than 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth.
With the equipment, Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons. (see image above). In the photo, a very bright point of light stands out next to Neptune, the planet’s moon, called Triton.