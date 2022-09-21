JN content is tampered with; understand

Jair Bolsonaro at the UN (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Deepfake, technology that uses artificial intelligence, is being widely used in these elections with the aim of tampering with content and misinforming voters.

Among other things, the widely allows changing the movement of the lips and transplanting a snippet of a speech, completely changing the content of the news.

In recent weeks, content from Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, has been modified and widely shared on social networks to spread fake news.

One of the most shared content displays adulterated audio and video to claim that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, would be ahead in the IPEC voting intention survey.

But this is false: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is the leader in all Ipec and Datafolha polls. Bolsonaro appears in second place.

See the latest presidential polls:

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

See the order of choice in the electronic ballot box in Election 2022