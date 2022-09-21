José Dumont denies rape and says he is the “godfather” of a 12-year-old

José Dumont’s defense alleges, in a habeas corpus request made at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice last Friday (9/16), that the actor considers himself godfather to the 12-year-old child he is accused of sexually abusing. .

According to Jornal Extra, Dumont’s lawyers report in the pleading that the client has known the child’s parents for more than a year, which is why he started helping the family with gifts and money. The request for freedom was denied outright by the Justice last Saturday (17/9).

Dumont was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro last Thursday (15/9) for storing child pornography. After the actor’s arrest, the column Na Mira revealed that he is accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy.

According to the investigation, Dumont would have taken advantage of his prestige and recognition as an actor to attract the attention of the teenager, who was his fan. The police also point out that the artist developed a close relationship with the boy taking advantage of the victim’s financial vulnerability. The advances, such as kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses, ended up being captured by surveillance cameras.

In the habeas corpus request, the lawyers claim that the boy accompanied Dumont in the usual way to the entrance of his building and that both said goodbye with kisses and hugs, all “without any sexual connotation”.

Actor denies the allegations

José Dumont claimed that the photos and videos with child pornography found with him served as “a study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”. The statement was made during the artist’s testimony to the police on Thursday (15/9), as soon as he was arrested in the act with the content.

The work that the 72-year-old actor is referring to would be the role in the soap opera Todas as Flores, which premieres on October 17. In Globo’s production for Globoplay, Dumont would play a man who abuses street children, but he was removed from the plot after his arrest.

The artist is also accused of pedophilia in an investigation that runs in Paraíba. As reported by Blog do Noblat, the case would have taken place in 2009, but the police investigation began only in 2013, and is still open because the Justice has not yet been able to hear Dumont about the case.