José Loreto reveals how he won Rafa Kalimann: ‘She hadn’t given me any attention. I called for dinner’ | TV & Famous

Tuesday, 9/20, was lively at Mais Você. Ana Maria Braga talked to José Loreto, who was at Rafa Kalimann’s house and explained that she cannot go to São Paulo to meet the presenter because of the Pantanal recordings. The actor declared himself to his girlfriend and spoke of Tadeu, his character in the 9 o’clock soap opera.

“I wanted to be at the table with you, but the Pantanal footprint is strong. I’m more of a pawn than Tadeu. I live with him ten hours a day. .

Ana Maria Braga spoke of the atmosphere of romance that took place when the couple participated in Domingão in Dança dos Famosos and recalled when Rafa tied the knot with the actor 14 years ago. Zé was all praise for the influencer:

“I’m at Rafa’s house, my partner, my girlfriend. She’s hiding there. It was there (on Sunday) that she let a little out, I had already put it out a long time ago, I had already shown interest, but she hadn’t given it to me. no ball and there she noticed me.”

” She’s really beautiful in everything, too. It matched, I was very brave. I got her contact, just because I had some beautiful photos that I received. I was very good Pabllo Vittar, I sent a video saying I loved her energy, being on the side and said, ‘Let’s have dinner one day, chat, become friends.”‘

The actor said that he is taking it easy on dating:

“We are being happy, one foot after the other, as my mother says, on this honeymoon of life without skipping steps, running over the world. As a good pawn, I say you have to take it easy, go softly.”

Rafa Kalimann shows behind the scenes of José Loreto’s participation in ‘Mais Você’

“I want to send a kiss to this woman partner who accompanies me, firm and strong. It helps me a lot. Sometimes we’re in romantic moments and I say: ‘I’m going to use this with Zefa and she’ll be happy with me”, he tells guffaws.

José Loreto talks about preparing to play the pawn Tadeu in ‘Pantanal’

In the conversation with Ana, Zé also talked about how he controls diabetes, which he has had for 22 years