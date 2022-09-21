Just today! Smiles offers 100% bonus on credit card points transfers

THE smiles is offering 100% bonus on credit card points transfers. The ofert, exclusive to Clube Smiles or Diamond customersincludes all Smiles partners (including Livelo, Esfera, PDA, iupp, among others) and is valid only today (21).

bonus

Check out the bonus below:

100% bonus: exclusive for Clube Smiles and/or Diamond customers;

How to participate

Register on the promotion page today, 09/21/2022; Transfer your points from the card to Smiles until 09/21/2022; Earn 100% bonus miles, which will be credited until 10/05/2022.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Tip! By contracting Clube 1,000 for R$ 42/month, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles on the spot. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, over this period you will accumulate a total of 13,000 miles for R$ 252. The cost per thousand miles [CPM] in this case it will be R$ 19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Important informations

There is a limitation of 300,000 bonus miles per CPF or Family Account;

The transferred Smiles miles will be valid according to the category of the participant in the Smiles program, under the terms of the Smiles program regulations.;

Bonus miles acquired in this promotion are valid for 12 months;

Miles will be credited to your Smiles account until 10/05/2022;

All banks and Smiles Partner Loyalty Programs participate in this promotion.

Comment

This is an excellent opportunity for you to transfer points from your card to Smiles and receive a 100% bonus. Just be aware that this is a exclusive offer who is it for Smiles Club or Diamond customer.

Thinking about participating? For more information, visit the promotion page.