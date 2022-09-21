Justin Bieber received R$ 26 million per show at Rock in Rio, says columnist

In the beginning of the month, Justin bieber moved the social networks of Brazilian fans by not confirming the performance of his show at the Rock in Rio the eve of the event. The show happened, but the other shows that the Canadian would do in Brazil were cancelled. This Tuesday (20), the column of the journalist Leo Diason the website of metropolisesrevealed a possible fee received by the singer for his performance at the Rio festival.

According to the column, JB pocketed $5 million for your performance in Rock in Rio. The amount is equivalent to BRL 26 million at the current dollar exchange rate. If the owner of the album “justice” actually received this amount, it assumes the top of the festival’s highest fees rankingsurpassing the value of $4 million (R$ 16 million) paid to the rapper Drake in 2019.

In his quick passage through Brazil, Justin did not interact with the fans and arrived a few hours before the scheduled time for his presentation. The musician claims he is facing mental health issues, which caused the rest of his tour to be cancelled.

Despite the problems, Justin pleased the patrons of Rock in Rio with a lively show and filled with hits that marked his career.

Hailey Bieber convinced JB to keep the Rock in Rio show

If the public saw the show by Justin bieber at the Rock in Riohave to thank the Hailey Bieber, the singer’s wife. According to Leo Dias (who ended up agreeing on the cancellation of other shows) informed that she was the one who convinced her husband to keep the presentation standing, even with health problems.

According to the column, Bieber’s presence at Rock in Rio was uncertain until Thursday (1/9). However, the advice of his much-loved wife, Hailey Bieberspoke louder and he decided to go on stage.