Kia Niro arrives in Brazil with price of Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid

After releasing the Stonic crossover and 48V lightweight hybrid sets, Kia now strikes with its first full hybrid. The medium SUV Niro is now available on the South Korean brand’s website and starts at R$204,990. That is, it reaches the heel of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the best-selling hybrid (flex) in the country, starting at R$ 200,290. The Niro HEV will hit Brazilian stores in the first week of October in two trim versions, the EX and the SX Prestige. The latter for the amount of R$ 239,990.

Under the hood, the second generation Niro has a 1.6-liter gasoline engine linked to an electric drive. Together, they deliver 141 horsepower and 27 mkgf and torque. With this set, the brand announces acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 164 km/h. The transmission is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Although it already has price and versions, Kia has not yet detailed the Niro’s package of technologies. However, the list should not deviate from the contents present in Sportage, for example. Thus, the hybrid crossover is expected to have emergency braking, blind spot monitor, lane departure alert, 360º camera and adaptive autopilot, among others.

modern design

Regarding the look, the new Kia Niro HEV is quite bold. Built on the 2019 Habaniro concept, the rookie maintains the “tiger nose” style at the front, with a wide central opening. At the front, the highlight is the modern full LED headlights. The bumper also has a glossy black finish. It is worth mentioning that metallic or pearl colors are optional. In this way, they add R$ 2.8 thousand to the list value.

The sides have a futuristic design, especially in the boomerang-shaped rear columns, which integrate the lanterns and have a black finish. The reverse lights, for example, are on the bumper. In terms of dimensions, the new Kia Niro is 4.35 meters long, 1.80 meters wide and 1.55 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.72 meters. That is, it is shorter than the Corolla Cross, at 4.46 m. However, the Toyota has a wheelbase of 2.64 m.

modern cabin

The interior of the Niro has a multimedia center coupled to the instrument panel. So it forms a big floating screen on top. Also, it has almost no buttons on the console. Only on the steering wheel and around the gearshift, which is roulette-shaped. Among the technologies on board, the hybrid crossover can have, for example, two-zone air conditioning, heating in the seats and steering wheel, induction cell phone charger, among others.

