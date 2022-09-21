Kia Niro hybrid arrives in Brazil to fight with the Corolla Cross

Promised for a long time by Kia, the hybrid SUV Niro has finally arrived in Brazil. With a very bold style and promise of efficiency, the model debuts in two versions, the R$204,990 EX and the R$239,990 SX Prestige. The Kia Niro will compete with the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which also has two versions, but costs less than its rival.

While the Corolla Cross hybrid starts from R$200,290, the Kia Niro starts from R$4,700 above. But to make up for that, it delivers more power than its Japanese rival. It has a 1.6 GDi engine very similar to what the HB20 used in Brazil, only connected to a 57 hp electric motor. The total power is 141 hp against 122 hp of the Corolla Cross.

Unlike Toyota, however, Kia discloses the total torque of the hybrid SUV, which is 27 kgfm. The Niro uses a dual-clutch automated transmission, which promises greater efficiency than the CVT used by all of Toyota’s hybrids. According to Kia, it reaches 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds (the Corolla Cross arrives in 13.4 seconds).

In terms of measurements, the Kia Niro registers 4.42 m in length, 1.82 m in width, 1.58 m in height and a wheelbase of 2.72 m. This puts it well in the mid-size SUV segment, being 4 cm shorter than the Corolla Cross and 4 cm lower, but strictly the same width. These are measures that give the Niro an air more of a station wagon than of an SUV.

daring Kia

Aesthetically it stands out mainly for the completely black C-pillar, which houses the boomerang-shaped lanterns. There is a second pair of taillights on the bumper with turn, reverse and position lights. At the front, the daytime running LED is integrated into the front grille, while the main headlight is in a separate block.

The cabin is very modern and resembles that of the electric EV6, which became a doubt for Brazil. Fully digital instrument cluster is integrated into the multimedia center, where together they form a descending line towards the passenger side. Visual elements make the cabin stand tall and contrasting materials add luxury. List of serial items was not disclosed, nor consumption.

