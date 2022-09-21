Know what not to say to people suffering from depression

Photo: Disclosure





Talking about mental illness and disorders also involves dealing with a support network. And in this Yellow Septembersuicide prevention campaign month, it is important to educate friends and family so that they can support, especially those who suffer from depression, in the best possible way.

The topic is of great importance, since data from the World Health Organization (WHO) point out that a Brazilian every 45 minutes takes his own life. And to avoid the worst, knowing what not to say to those who suffer from the disease is essential, as well as knowing what to say to encourage the continuity of the desire to live.

For the psychiatrist from Paraná Gisele Teixeira Bellinello, the ideal is to be next to the person, look for a quiet and private place to talk and say that he is not alone. It is also necessary to know what not to say, in addition to being important not to judge what this person says or to give advice trying to solve their suffering. It is always necessary to encourage treatment.

See what phrases not to use, according to the expert:

• “It is lack of faith or of God”;

• “You have a perfect life, why are you like this?”;

• “Stop complaining, there are so many people who wish they were in your shoes, you’re doing it just to get attention”;

• “You’re just stressed, have a beer that improves”;

• “Take a vacation that solves”;

• “It’s all up to you, all you need is willpower”;

• “This is weakness; a psychiatrist is a madman”;

• “Antidepressants are harmful and addictive”;

• “You need to get out more”;

• “You need to forget about it, think positive”.

“Encourage her to seek treatment, if possible schedule a psychiatrist for her and accompany her to the appointment. Let a close person or family know so they can provide close support and ensure life safety until the condition improves,” she added.

In the same way that the doctor thinks, psychologist Lucas Polezi de Couto says that the first and most important phrase that should not be used is that depression is a lack of God.

“Or even that it’s freshness, bullshit, that you don’t have to worry about it. And it is very common to hear this speech, unfortunately. Or hearing that those people aren’t being grateful enough, that it’s just positive thinking that gets better,” she said.

For him, it is also very common to hear that “so-and-so is in a worse situation and he is not like that, there is no reason for you to complain”. This type of discourse, for specialists, considerably invalidates the suffering of the patient. Invalidation is like diminishing, ridiculing or even punishing the person’s emotional expression, about what they talk about their suffering “, added the psychologist.

After all, what to say to someone who suffers from depression?

Just as it is essential to avoid common-sense phrases when dealing with depressed patients, there are instructions on what to say to really bring breath and help. For Polezi, some examples are:

• “I imagine it’s been painful to go through, if you need any support or listening, I’m here for you”.

• “I am here with you, you are not alone”.

• “If you need help, I can help you”.

• “What can I do for you? Is there anything I can help you with?”

If the person allows this opening, the specialist explains that the listener can then guide them to seek professional help and, if they want, help find a psychologist or psychiatrist.

High risk cases

For Bellinello, in cases where there is a higher, imminent risk of serious suicidal ideation, with planning, a suicide attempt almost being made or after the attempt, the psychiatrist explains that you cannot leave the person alone.

“Take it to an Emergency Room or Emergency Service immediately. After an attempt, the patient must first be evaluated clinically/”physically” to rule out risk of death and to be evaluated by a psychiatrist. In the event that the person at high risk refuses to go voluntarily, the Samu must be activated to refer involuntarily, as psychiatric hospitalization may be necessary in these more serious cases”, said the doctor.

Psychologist Lucas Polezi adds that the ideal is always to seek consent of the patient to take him to a hospital. Compulsory hospitalization, according to him, is used as a last resort, usually when the person is unable to make this decision on their own or is at a level that is too resistant to intervention.

Finally, the psychologist reassures who has a friend or relative in this situation: “Not necessarily all people with depression will die or attempt suicide. It may even be that they have ideation, planning and that they never put it into practice. There are also those who do not even think about the possibility”, he concluded.