the popular character Shouko Komi became the animator’s target” Neko (@neko__nsfw) ” who recently produced an animated short “h3enTai” starring the character from the franchise Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu ( Komi Can’t Communicate ) . The animation features independent voice actress @ZeroDiamonds .

Komi-San gets +18 animation and otakus approve

Thus, neko took the trouble to produce other animations with well-known characters, among them are: Hu Tao in Genshin Impact, Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-sama, and Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY. watch in this link and put your mental health at risk.🥲

On twitter the otakus broke in the comments:

@NoRix280 – oh my god what a cool animation

@sbzkillz – How could I miss this. This is amazing

@prototypegtx – This animation quality is soooo good. But this position is…

@MrSapphireRose – Beautiful non-verbal communication

@MaxHornyAcc – i’ll be real with you boss, this is the most embarrassing position i’ve ever seen

Synopsis:

the shy Tadano he’s a totally average person, and that’s the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on his first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes that she’s not indifferent – she’s just super weird. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her journey to make 100 friends!

the anime of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu (Komi Can’t Communicate) debuted in 2021 with animation by the OLM studio and character design by Atsuko Nakajima.

