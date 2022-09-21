Komi-San gets +18 animation and otakus approve

Raju Singh 3 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Komi-San gets +18 animation and otakus approve 0 Views

the popular character Shouko Komi became the animator’s target” Neko (@neko__nsfw) ” who recently produced an animated short “h3enTai” starring the character from the franchise Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu ( Komi Can’t Communicate ) . The animation features independent voice actress @ZeroDiamonds .

Komi-San gets +18 animation and otakus approve

Check out:

Thus, neko took the trouble to produce other animations with well-known characters, among them are: Hu Tao in Genshin Impact, Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-sama, and Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY. watch in this link and put your mental health at risk.🥲

On twitter the otakus broke in the comments:

  • @NoRix280 – oh my god what a cool animation
  • @sbzkillz – How could I miss this. This is amazing
  • @prototypegtx – This animation quality is soooo good. But this position is…

  • @MrSapphireRose – Beautiful non-verbal communication

  • @MaxHornyAcc – i’ll be real with you boss, this is the most embarrassing position i’ve ever seen

Synopsis:

the shy Tadano he’s a totally average person, and that’s the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on his first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes that she’s not indifferent – she’s just super weird. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her journey to make 100 friends!

the anime of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu (Komi Can’t Communicate) debuted in 2021 with animation by the OLM studio and character design by Atsuko Nakajima.

Finally, what is your opinion?

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

James Webb: New Super Telescope Image Captures Sharpest View of Neptune’s Rings in Decades | Science

The James Webb International Space Telescope captured its first records of Neptune, an ice giant …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved