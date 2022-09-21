Korea’s sought-after cryptocurrency creator

South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a red notice to Do Kwon, founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency Terra, claiming he refuses to cooperate with the investigation into his company’s billion-dollar collapse. The collapse of Terraform Labs this year caused investors to lose $40 billion and rocked the cryptocurrency market.

An official at the Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of Seoul told AFP that the MP asked for the cancellation of Kwon’s South Korean passport as he was considered “on the run” from justice.

“We have initiated the procedure to put him on the Interpol notification list and to revoke his passport,” the official said, before adding that Kwon told investigators he would not cooperate.

Who is Kwon?

Kwon gained the trust of a group of investors who were proudly called “lunatics” (after the name of one of the cryptocurrencies).

The company has raised billions of dollars from major venture capital investors to fund the projects.

The excitement was so great that Kwon said he named his daughter Luna. She was born in April of this year.

In a short time, he gained prestige in the markets and convinced many “heavyweights” of his risky trading gamble based on lab-created algorithms.

Among the project’s convictions was Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, who announced his support by getting a tattoo alluding to Luna.

How do you defend yourself?

On his Twitter profile, Kwon defended himself against accusations that he was on the run.

“I’m not ‘running away’ or anything like that – for any government agency that has shown an interest in communicating, we are in full cooperation and have nothing to hide.”

The creator of the cryptocurrency also ironically said that he will only share his location if the person is “your friend, has plans to find him or is in a game that involves GPS”.

A South Korean court last week issued an arrest warrant for Kwon, 31, who moved to Singapore before the collapse.

*With information from AFP