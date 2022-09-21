Land abandonment? Understanding the drought problem in Argentina

The country known to us, as the dance, cuisine and even football rivalry are quite famous. The point now is that the situation of our neighbors has not been very good for some time. In addition to providing food and tourist attractions, Argentina has been a strong exporter of wheat to the entire world, but the drought in the region is significantly damaging this business.

The drought in Argentina

This drought situation in agricultural regions is the most critical in 30 years. The problem is very worrying, but not only for the country but also for the world, given that Argentina is the world’s third largest exporter of corn and other grains. The fourth month without rain has already been recorded in places such as the immense Pampa Plain.

The concern is greater because there is no prospect of improvement. As a result, people who work in this environment began to abandon the lands that were once so fertile. The Buenos Aires grain exchange, which is following the entire process, shared last Thursday, 15th, that some Argentine farmers practically gave up their plots permanently or temporarily.

What is known is that many of them have no plans to grow crops until the climate situation is reversed.

Did people know this could happen?

Yea! Unfortunately, everything was foreseen. And not just by meteorologists, as several scientists have also made warnings about it. Additionally, a 2013 Scientific American study analyzed Argentina’s soil and found that it would become utterly poor for cultivation because of improper agricultural practices.

Is there any alternative to this problem?

In addition to the hope of rain, there is an ace in the hole for the problem surrounding Argentina’s agriculture. With the advancement of science and biotechnology, there may be a possibility of implementing GM wheat with drought resistance. However, this still needs to be approved by the US government.