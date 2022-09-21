Landslide leaves at least 9 dead and 31 injured in Itapecerica da Serra; watch video

O collapse of a slab in a shed in Itapecerica da Serrain Great Sao Pauloleft at least nine dead and 31 injured on the morning of this Tuesday, 20th. According to preliminary information, about 64 company employees were in a meeting with candidates for deputy at the time of the occurrence.

Of the total, 28 injured were referred for medical care, hospitals and emergency rooms in the region. “It is a shed with 10 thousand square meters, where there was a meeting between the company’s employees, around 64 people. The slab collapsed”, explained Major Luciana Soares, in images broadcast by TV Globo.

The collapse took place around 8:55 am, in a shed at Estrada Ferreira Guedes, 1134, in the Potuverá neighborhood. On site, there is Multiteiner, a container trading and leasing company.

The SP Fire Department responds from 08:55 to a collapse in the region of Itapecerica da Serra. We have teams from various Support Organs: GRAU, SAMU, Military Police, Civil Defense, Aviation Command, among others. In attendance. 20 vtrs from the CB, effective 79 men. pic.twitter.com/7tW1WOCZjd — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) September 20, 2022

Candidate for state deputy Jones Donizette (Solidarity) announced that he was there at the time of the collapse, for breakfast with company employees, accompanied by candidate for federal deputy Ely Santos (Republicans). In a photograph released by the team, the candidate appears with a dirty shirt, but without apparent serious injuries.

“When they were saying goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke and left them trapped in the rubble, the two were rescued alive,” the deputy’s team said in a statement on social media. “Four members of your team were also among the rubble, they have already been rescued and taken to the hospital.”

At least 20 vehicles and 79 firefighters were sent to the scene, in addition to agents from the Civil Defense, the Military Police and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). There is still no official information on the state of health of the injured and the name of the victims.

Images released by the Fire Department show part of the interior of the collapse site. On the record, firefighters work amidst the rubble, including what appear to be auditorium chairs.

Images released by the fire department show the scene of the incident. Photograph: PMESP Fire Department/Disclosure

Former president of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep) and professor at UFPB, Marcelo Weick Pogliese explained to Estadão that candidates can visit companies, but under certain circumstances. Among them, employees cannot be forced to participate in the activity and the company must be open to receiving other candidates.

“As a rule, equal opportunities are guaranteed”, he points out. “There cannot be a direction, a coercion”, she points out. So far, there is no information if other candidates visited or had a scheduled visit to the company.

Movement of ambulances around the shed where the collapse occurred Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

Multiteiner has not yet publicly commented on the case. The company also has spaces in Duque de Caxias and Macaé, both in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

According to information on the institutional website, the company has been operating for over 20 years in the container sector, used for various uses, such as stores, cafeterias, infirmaries, classrooms and housing, among others.

Family members await information about employees who were at the company at the time of the collapse Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

In a note, the municipal government of Itapecerica da Serra informed that the company’s municipal license has not yet been issued, as the environmental licensing is still in progress with the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb), as it involves a Protection and Recovery Area. of the Springs (APRM). In addition, the municipal administration decreed a three-day mourning and stressed that Mayor Francisco Nakano, who is a first-aid doctor, went to the scene to help those affected.

Ambulances and vehicles were sent to the scene. Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), offered solidarity to the injured and the families of the victims. “The Fire Department and other SP security forces responded promptly to the emergency,” he posted on social media.

In update.