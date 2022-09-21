Larissa Manoela diagnosed with polycystic ovary; understand the disease – Sade

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects an average of 15% of women of childbearing age. (photo: Instagram/Disclosure)

Actress Larissa Manoela, 21, used her Twitter this Tuesday (20/9) to vent about the result of her ultrasound exam carried out this week. She, who also has endometriosis, has now been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome.

“Yesterday, through a detailed ultrasound, I found out that, in addition to endometriosis, I also have a polycystic ovary. It’s not easy to be a woman. The diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilized. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for both. disease,” she said.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is among the leading causes of infertility in the female public and affects an average of 15% of women of reproductive age.

With no specific cause established, obstetric gynecologist Fernando Prado, specialist in human reproduction, member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and clinical director of Neo Vita, explains that polycystic ovary syndrome occurs when, due to the increase in hormone production, males in the female, the ovulation process is interfered with. “This interference can lead to the formation of cysts in the ovaries and the delay or interruption of menstruation due to lack of ovulation, consequently hampering the chances of a natural pregnancy.”

The problem is that, in many cases, PCOS goes unnoticed and undiagnosed. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the symptoms and to have regular consultations with the gynecologist, since, despite not having a definitive cure, if not controlled, it can have a significant impact on health, being associated with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity, in addition to the risk of endometrial cancer. “In addition to the delay or interruption of menstruation and the difficulty of getting pregnant, the person suffering from PCOS may notice other symptoms, such as weight gain, body hair growth, acne, inflammation and insulin resistance”, points out the doctor.

“It is worth mentioning that the presence of cysts in the ovaries alone does not characterize a picture of polycystic ovary syndrome, since the formation of cysts in the ovaries is normal in women of reproductive age due to the menstrual cycle. In general, the diagnosis of PCOS is given when they are Two of the three main features of the disease were observed, including irregular menstrual cycle, high levels of androgen hormones and the presence of many cysts in the ovaries”, adds Fernando.

Once the disease has been diagnosed, the doctor may recommend strategies to help control the symptoms, which may vary according to the severity of the condition and the characteristics of each woman, including whether or not she wants to become pregnant. According to the specialist, the main method of treating the syndrome is the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and the regular practice of physical exercises.

“Drug therapy can be performed with contraceptive pills to regulate menstruation or, if the woman wants to become pregnant, ovulation inducers. In case of insulin resistance, the doctor can also prescribe hypoglycemic drugs to control the condition and remove the risk of diabetes. However, the most important thing when noticing the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome is to consult a gynecologist for proper diagnosis and treatment,” he says.

Polycystic pregnancy and ovaries

According to the specialist, even if the ovulation process does not occur properly, women with PCOS produce many eggs of good quality. In fact, due to the characteristics of the disease, they tend to respond better to the egg freezing procedure than other women.

“We know that women who suffer from the problem have higher levels of anti-Mullerian hormone, which is responsible for regulating the development and growth of follicles and serves as an indicator of ovarian reserve and the amount of eggs that can be frozen in a cycle. In this way, those who suffer from the disease, because they have a greater number of eggs, need to go through fewer cycles of ovarian stimulation and collection to reach the desired number of eggs for freezing and subsequent fertilization”, he highlights.

But, with the exception of the lower number of cycles required, the process of freezing eggs for women with PCOS is the same as for those who do not suffer from the disease, with tests to check the quality of the eggs, use of contraceptive pills to deactivate hormones and a period of drug ovarian stimulation so that the eggs are matured.

“Only then are the eggs aspirated in the doctor’s office with the help of a small needle that is inserted into the vagina, which is done under the effect of sedation, to be then frozen. Once frozen, the eggs can remain that way for a while. period without losing their viability until the woman is ready to become pregnant through In Vitro Fertilization. It is also important to adjust the dose of hormones that will be used in the process of stimulating ovulation, so that the woman does not have the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation, which riskier in those who have PCOS”, says the gynecologist.

