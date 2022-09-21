Larissa Manoela discovers delicate health problem after ultrasound: “Destabilized”

The actress Larissa Manoela vented on social media this Tuesday (20) and announced that he underwent tests and discovered a new problem in the uterus.

After an ultrasound, she received the news from doctors that she suffers from a polycystic ovary, a problem that can lead to infertility.

“Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I found out that in addition to endometriosis I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman”she declared.

She even showed hope that she will recover from the disease.

“The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilizing. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for both diseases!”, said.

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach celebrated 2 months together this Saturday (17) and shared beautiful statements on social media.

The actress published several photos with her boyfriend, all in the elevator mirror and opened her heart in the caption of the publication. “2 months and a photo collection in the elevator”he wrote.

