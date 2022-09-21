Larissa Manoela discovers delicate health problem after ultrasound: “Destabilized”

Larissa Manoela discovers a health problem and publishes an outburst on social networks; Look

The actress Larissa Manoela vented on social media this Tuesday (20) and announced that he underwent tests and discovered a new problem in the uterus.

After an ultrasound, she received the news from doctors that she suffers from a polycystic ovary, a problem that can lead to infertility.

“Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I found out that in addition to endometriosis I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman”she declared.

She even showed hope that she will recover from the disease.

“The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilizing. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for both diseases!”, said.

Look:

