Larissa Manoela is destabilized when she discovers the disease: ‘The diagnosis scares me’

The actress shared with followers that, in addition to endometriosis, she also has a polycystic ovary

The actress Larissa Manoela used social networks on Tuesday, 20, to share with fans that he discovered a health problem after undergoing an exam. “Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I discovered that in addition to endometriosis I have it too polycystic ovary”, said the artist, who also vented. “It’s not easy being a woman. The positive diagnosis frightens and I confess to destabilize. But I am sure that I will find the best treatment for both diseases.” Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that results in the size of the ovaries with small cysts appearing on the outside. This can cause irregular menstruation, excessive hair growth, acne, obesity and even infertility. Treatment is usually done with hormones. Endometriosis is a disease in which there is a growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterine cavity, which can cause severe pain in women and, in some cases, such as that of singer Anitta, surgery is recommended. As it compromises the tubes, the organ responsible for carrying the egg to the uterus, the disease can also cause infertility. “The most common symptoms are pain in the pelvic region and intense pain during sexual intercourse. Typically, pain in the pelvic region happens during your period. The biggest difference between this pain and menstrual cramps is its intensity, which tends to be higher than normal”, explained Alfonso Massaguer, medical director of the Mother Clinic for Human Reproduction. Upon exposing her diagnosis, Larissa received several messages of support.